Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians Odds, Spread, and Totals

Somehow, some way, the AL Central is all tied up. The Detroit Tigers have dropped two consecutive games to the Cleveland Guardians, and eight consecutive contests overall, to allow the Guardians to steal first place in the AL Central. What was once considered an impossibility has turned into reality, and now Cleveland has a chance to add to their one-game lead on Thursday night.

Things are obviously looking dim for the Tigers. Eight straight losses have raised the real possibility that Detroit misses the postseason entirely. The Houston Astros sit only one game back of them in the Wild Card race, making every game vitally important. Unfortunately, manager AJ Hinch will not be able to call on one of his best starters to take the bump in this contest. Hinch is yet to announce a starter, so a bullpen game is not out of the question. If that is the case, it is hard to imagine the Tigers drawing even with the Guardians.

The pitching situation in Cleveland raises some question marks, too. Parker Messick will make his seventh career start, where he will attempt to build on an excellent start to his career. Through his first six appearances, the 24-year-old Messick has amassed a 2.08 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP, along with three wins and zero losses. However, a young arm in such a huge spotlight could bring a level of volatility that might cost the Guardians.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-150)

Guardians -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline

Tigers +140

Guardians -168

Totals

OVER 8 (-105)

UNDER 8 (-115)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers are 71-87 ATS this season.

The Tigers are 32-45 ATS when they play on the road.

The UNDER is 27-22-2 when Detroit plays a divisional opponent.

The Guardians are 87-71 ATS this year.

The Guardians are 32-19 ATS when they face an AL Central opponent.

The UNDER is 50-32-3 when in games following a Cleveland victory.

Tigers vs Guardians Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Sawyer Gipson-Long, SP - Out.

Colt Keith, 3B - Out.

Matt Vierling, OF - Out.

Javier Baez, UTIL - Day-to-Day.

Cleveland Guardians

David Fry, C - Out.

Nolan Jones, CF - Out.

Nic Enright, RP - Out.

Tigers vs Guardians Predictions and Picks

Tony Tellez of Tony's Picks writes, "Detroit is batting .230 in their past 25 games with the Guardians, .231 in their past 28. Montero, in his past four appearances, has an ERA of 3.46. Messick, in his two home starts, has an ERA of 0.69. Cleveland's bullpen is in great recent form. Detroit is 24-18 to the under on the road facing AL teams that average 4.4 runs per game or fewer. The under is 16-8 when the Guardians play a divisional opponent at home. Play Detroit and Cleveland under the total."