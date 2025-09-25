Sherrone Moore Describes ‘Opportunity Week’ for Young Michigan Players On WCSX

The Michigan Wolverines may be in their bye week, but that doesn't mean these days lack importance for the players -- especially younger ones itching for opportunities.

Head coach Sherrone Moore discussed the coming week of practices for the Wolverines during an interview with "Go Blue Detroit: The Michigan Football Podcast" host Kevin Rich, filling in for "Coffee With The Coach" on 94.7 WCSX. The Wolverines don't play a game again until Oct. 4 against Wisconsin, but this week will still be important for players further down the roster. Moore is taking this week to give them a legitimate chance to earn playing time down the road.

"The biggest difference in a bye week is that the practice intensity is not where it would be in a game week," Moore said. "For some guys we call it 'opportunity week.' Our older guys will practice, they'll get some game reps, they'll get things done, and we'll get better, the older guys and younger guys. But it also gives younger guys an opportunity to see what they can do and see who can step up."

Moore name-drops wide receiver Andrel Anthony as an example of someone who made the most of "opportunity week." As a freshman for the Wolverines, Anthony came out of nowhere to make six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the Wolverines' famous 2021 battle against Michigan State. Anthony dominated what Moore described as "opportunity scrimmages" that week, which earned him the opportunity to play in that game.

The head coach, who is back from a two-game suspension, believes that more young players have a chance to make a surprise impact in the coming weeks. For now, the Wolverines are focused on the details.

"We'll see how this week goes," Moore said. "We're going to really attack it and try to get better at the little things. We always talk about the holistic piece of the 'what.' It's not just the 'what,' it's the 'how,' how can we get better at everything? It's just attacking all the little things."

Listen To The Full Podcast Below: