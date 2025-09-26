Browns vs Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Cleveland Browns hope to make it two wins in a row and match the Detroit Lions' explosive offense this Sunday.

The Browns are 1-2 and just defeated the Green Bay Packers 13-10 in Week 3. This was an upset victory, with Cleveland scoring all of their points in the fourth quarter. All the offensive numbers were rather close, and the Browns lost in time of possession. The offense needs to improve on third downs, while the defense will strive to make more stops. Quarterback Joe Flacco completed 21 of 36 passes and threw one interception.

The Lions are 2-1, having defeated the Baltimore Ravens 38-30 in Week 3. The game was a high-scoring shootout, with Detroit outscoring Baltimore 17-9 in the fourth quarter. The Lions won in total yards (426-318) and running yards (224-85). Running back David Montgomery led the offense with 12 carries, two touchdowns, and 151 yards.

Spread

Browns +10 (-103)

Lions -10 (-105)

Moneyline

Browns +426

Lions -488

Total

OVER 44.5 (-103)

UNDER 44.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Browns vs Lions Betting Trends

Cleveland is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Cleveland's last eight games.

Cleveland is 1-8 SU in its last nine games.

Detroit is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Detroit's last nine games.

Detroit is 16-3 SU in its last 19 games.

Browns vs Lions Injury Reports

Cleveland Browns

Dawand Jones, OT - Injured Reserve

Mike Hall Jr., DT - Questionable

Jack Conklin, OT - Questionable

Winston Reid, LB - Injured Reserve

Cade McDonald, WR - Injured Reserve

David Bell, WR - Out

Deshaun Watson, QB - Out

Nathaniel Watson, LB - Injured Reserve

Anthony Kendall, CB - Injured Reserve

Martin Emerson Jr., CB - Injured Reserve

Justin Osborne, C - Injured Reserve

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB - Out

Detroit Lions

Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable

Marcus Davenport, DE - Injured Reserve

Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured Reserve

Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured Reserve

Miles Frazier, G - Out

Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured Reserve

Josh Paschal, DE - Out

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out

Alim McNeill, DT - Out

Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured Reserve

Justin Herron, OT - Injured Reserve

Kenny Yeboah, TE - Injured Reserve

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured Reserve

Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured Reserve

Dan Jackson, S - Injured Reserve

Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out

Browns vs Lions Predictions and Picks

Cleveland currently ranks 16th in passing yards, 29th in running yards, 30th in points scored, and tied for 18th in points allowed. The Browns' defense is improving, and this will be the fourth game in a row against a strong offensive squad. They were able to slow down the Packers and Bengals, but gave up 41 points to the Ravens, whom the Lions simply stayed up with and won. Myles Garrett will be responsible for putting pressure on Goff, and the running game will need to be effective.

Detroit ranks eighth in passing yards, fourth in running yards, tied for second in points scored, and ranked 23rd in points allowed. The Lions' offense is this team's strength, and Jared Goff's accuracy has been excellent. They improved their running game significantly last week, but it will be put to the test against the Browns' top-ranked rushing defense. Fortunately, Detroit has a deep receiving corps, and its aggressive style of play will serve it well in those important moments.

Best Bet: Lions Spread