The History of NHL First-Round Draft Picks Out Of Michigan

The Michigan ice hockey program's legacy is one of enduring success. Sitting in second place all-time for national championships with nine, the Wolverines have been a gold-standard program for more than a century. With a winning program, winning players inevitably follow — and winning players are shipped off to the NHL.

Michigan has been home to more NHL first-rounders than any other college in the country, and it's not particularly close. The Wolverines have produced 35 such players, while second-place Minnesota has produced 26.

Here's a look at all the Michigan players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft.

Top 5 Picks

Michigan has produced six top 5 overall selections in its history. That alone is impressive, but four of the six belong to a singular draft class, 2021, which makes this group unique. The program's only No. 1 overall pick, Owen Power, hasn't quite been the star that some predicted, but he is still quite young and has put together several solid seasons already.

Jack Johnson and Kent Johnson both carved out long careers in the NHL, sticking around in the league and harvesting a slew of productive seasons. The rest of the bunch are all quite early in their careers, looking to make their mark on the league.

No. 1 (2021): Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres

No. 2 (2021): Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken

No. 3 (2005): Jack Johnson, Carolina Hurricanes

No. 3 (2023): Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets

No. 4 (2021): Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils

No. 5 (1991): Aaron Ward, Winnipeg Jets

No. 5 (2021): Kent Johnson, Columbus Blue Jackets

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Owen Power (right)

Top 10 Picks

This section of the draft includes the first Michigan player to ever be drafted to the NHL, David Shand. After Shand's respectable eight-year NHL career, Shand wound up back in Ann Arbor, serving as an assistant coach under Wolverines legend Red Berenson.

Both Quinn Hughes and Zach Werenski were nominated for the Norris Trophy after the 2024-25 season, an award given to the NHL's best defenseman. While neither of them took home the trophy, Hughes won the hardware the year prior.

No. 6 (2004): Al Montoya, New York Rangers

No. 7 (1992): Ryan Sittler, Philadelphia Flyers

No. 7 (2001): Mike Komisarek, Montreal Canadiens

No. 7 (2018): Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

No. 8 (1976): David Shand, Atlanta Flames

No. 8 (2015): Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

No. 9 (2012): Jacob Trouba, Winnipeg Jets

Jacob Trouba, Winnipeg Jets No. 10 (2002): Eric Nystrom, Calgary Flames

Late Lottery

Detroit's own Dylan Larkin stands out in this group. Larkin has spent his entire career thus far with the Red Wings, serving as one of Detroit's most central pieces. He burst onto the scene early, making the all-star team in his rookie season, the only player in Red Wings' history to do so. He has continued to be a consistent and productive presence for Detroit his entire career.

Jeff Jillson's skills never quite translated to the NHL, spending parts of four seasons in the league before falling out in 2006. Frank Nazar III, Cam York, and Rutger McGroarty remain young in their careers, still carving out their niche.

No. 13 (2022): Frank Nazar III, Chicago Blackhawks

No. 14 (1999): Jeff Jillson, San Jose Sharks

No. 14 (2019): Cam York, Philadelphia Flyers

No. 14 (2022): Rutger McGroarty, Winnipeg Jets

Rutger McGroarty, Winnipeg Jets No. 15 (2014): Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Rutger McGroarty

Mid-First Round

Left winger Kyle Connor has had the most productive career out of this group, boasting two all-star appearances and seven seasons with more than 30 goals scored. Bryan Deasley and Mark Mitera never made it to the NHL, and Michael Hage is still in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines.

No. 17 (2015): Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

No. 19 (1987): Bryan Deasley, Calgary Flames

No. 19 (2006): Mark Mitera, Anaheim Ducks

No. 19 (2017): Josh Norris, San Jose Sharks

No. 20 (1994): Jason Botterill, Dallas Stars

No. 21 (2024): Michael Hage, Montreal Canadiens

Michael Hage, Montreal Canadiens No. 22 (2007): Max Pacioretty, Montreal Canadiens

Late-First Round

This batch includes Michigan's most recent first-round selection, Will Horcoff. He will suit up for his freshman season with the Wolverines for the 2025-26 season.

Despite being selected at the end of the first round, each of these players, except Horcoff, has notched time in the NHL, with Mackie Samoskevich and Johnny Beecher still active in the league.

No. 24 (2021): Mackie Samoskevich, Florida Panthers

No. 24 (2025): Will Horcoff, Pittsburgh Penguins

No. 25 (2005): Andrew Cogliano, Edmonton Oilers

No. 26 (1998): Mike Van Ryn, New Jersey Devils

No. 27 (2003): Jeff Tambellini, Los Angeles Kings

No. 29 (2006): Chris Summers, Phoenix Coyotes

No. 29 (2020): Brendan Brisson, Vegas Golden Knights

Brendan Brisson, Vegas Golden Knights No. 30 (2019): Johnny Beecher, Boston Bruins