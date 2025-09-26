The History of NHL First-Round Draft Picks Out Of Michigan
The Michigan ice hockey program's legacy is one of enduring success. Sitting in second place all-time for national championships with nine, the Wolverines have been a gold-standard program for more than a century. With a winning program, winning players inevitably follow — and winning players are shipped off to the NHL.
Michigan has been home to more NHL first-rounders than any other college in the country, and it's not particularly close. The Wolverines have produced 35 such players, while second-place Minnesota has produced 26.
Here's a look at all the Michigan players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft.
Top 5 Picks
Michigan has produced six top 5 overall selections in its history. That alone is impressive, but four of the six belong to a singular draft class, 2021, which makes this group unique. The program's only No. 1 overall pick, Owen Power, hasn't quite been the star that some predicted, but he is still quite young and has put together several solid seasons already.
Jack Johnson and Kent Johnson both carved out long careers in the NHL, sticking around in the league and harvesting a slew of productive seasons. The rest of the bunch are all quite early in their careers, looking to make their mark on the league.
- No. 1 (2021): Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres
- No. 2 (2021): Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken
- No. 3 (2005): Jack Johnson, Carolina Hurricanes
- No. 3 (2023): Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets
- No. 4 (2021): Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils
- No. 5 (1991): Aaron Ward, Winnipeg Jets
- No. 5 (2021): Kent Johnson, Columbus Blue Jackets
Owen Power (right)
Top 10 Picks
This section of the draft includes the first Michigan player to ever be drafted to the NHL, David Shand. After Shand's respectable eight-year NHL career, Shand wound up back in Ann Arbor, serving as an assistant coach under Wolverines legend Red Berenson.
Both Quinn Hughes and Zach Werenski were nominated for the Norris Trophy after the 2024-25 season, an award given to the NHL's best defenseman. While neither of them took home the trophy, Hughes won the hardware the year prior.
- No. 6 (2004): Al Montoya, New York Rangers
- No. 7 (1992): Ryan Sittler, Philadelphia Flyers
- No. 7 (2001): Mike Komisarek, Montreal Canadiens
- No. 7 (2018): Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
- No. 8 (1976): David Shand, Atlanta Flames
- No. 8 (2015): Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
- No. 9 (2012): Jacob Trouba, Winnipeg Jets
- No. 10 (2002): Eric Nystrom, Calgary Flames
Late Lottery
Detroit's own Dylan Larkin stands out in this group. Larkin has spent his entire career thus far with the Red Wings, serving as one of Detroit's most central pieces. He burst onto the scene early, making the all-star team in his rookie season, the only player in Red Wings' history to do so. He has continued to be a consistent and productive presence for Detroit his entire career.
Jeff Jillson's skills never quite translated to the NHL, spending parts of four seasons in the league before falling out in 2006. Frank Nazar III, Cam York, and Rutger McGroarty remain young in their careers, still carving out their niche.
- No. 13 (2022): Frank Nazar III, Chicago Blackhawks
- No. 14 (1999): Jeff Jillson, San Jose Sharks
- No. 14 (2019): Cam York, Philadelphia Flyers
- No. 14 (2022): Rutger McGroarty, Winnipeg Jets
- No. 15 (2014): Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
Rutger McGroarty
Mid-First Round
Left winger Kyle Connor has had the most productive career out of this group, boasting two all-star appearances and seven seasons with more than 30 goals scored. Bryan Deasley and Mark Mitera never made it to the NHL, and Michael Hage is still in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines.
- No. 17 (2015): Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
- No. 19 (1987): Bryan Deasley, Calgary Flames
- No. 19 (2006): Mark Mitera, Anaheim Ducks
- No. 19 (2017): Josh Norris, San Jose Sharks
- No. 20 (1994): Jason Botterill, Dallas Stars
- No. 21 (2024): Michael Hage, Montreal Canadiens
- No. 22 (2007): Max Pacioretty, Montreal Canadiens
Late-First Round
This batch includes Michigan's most recent first-round selection, Will Horcoff. He will suit up for his freshman season with the Wolverines for the 2025-26 season.
Despite being selected at the end of the first round, each of these players, except Horcoff, has notched time in the NHL, with Mackie Samoskevich and Johnny Beecher still active in the league.
- No. 24 (2021): Mackie Samoskevich, Florida Panthers
- No. 24 (2025): Will Horcoff, Pittsburgh Penguins
- No. 25 (2005): Andrew Cogliano, Edmonton Oilers
- No. 26 (1998): Mike Van Ryn, New Jersey Devils
- No. 27 (2003): Jeff Tambellini, Los Angeles Kings
- No. 29 (2006): Chris Summers, Phoenix Coyotes
- No. 29 (2020): Brendan Brisson, Vegas Golden Knights
- No. 30 (2019): Johnny Beecher, Boston Bruins
The list of NHL first-rounders out of Michigan is quite a lengthy one, and that's a testament to the program's ability to develop the type of talent that the NHL looks for. The Wolverines have produced a first-round pick in 11 of the last 12 drafts, with the exception being 2016. Michigan shows no sign of slowing down either, as a top-tier program will always draw top-tier players.