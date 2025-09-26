Tigers vs Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Total

Detroit's playoff hopes run through Fenway Park, where the Tigers open a three-game series against the Red Sox on Friday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. EST.

Detroit (86-73) remains tied with Cleveland atop the American League Central and holds the final AL Wild Card spot, flanked in a tight race by Boston (87-72) and Houston.

The Tigers snapped a seven-game skid with Thursday's 4-2 win in Cleveland, powered by home runs from Jahmai Jones and Riley Greene. Greene leads Detroit in every major offensive category, with 36 homers, a .267 average, and 111 RBIs.

Casey Mize (14-6, 3.91 ERA) takes the ball for Detroit. The right-hander has allowed five runs to the Guardians in 17 1/3 innings across three starts this season, striking out 18.

The Red Sox counter with Kyle Harrison (1-1, 3.58), making his third appearance since joining Boston. The left-hander tossed six innings of one-run ball in his last start.

Boston dropped its series finale in Toronto on Thursday but has gone 46-32 at Fenway this season. Trevor Story leads the Red Sox with 25 homers and 96 RBIs.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (-181)

Red Sox -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Tigers +110

Red Sox -118

Total

Over 8.5 (-116)

Under 8.5 (+103)

The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 2-2 on the road.

The Red Sox are 5-5 against the spread in their past 10 matchups but just 1-4 at home.

The Tigers have won just once in their last eight games when playing as the favorites.

The Red Sox have won two of their last three games when named the underdog.

The Tigers have lost eight of their last nine but are 5-0 in their last five games with the Red Sox.

The total has gone over in seven of the past nine meetings between these teams.

Tigers vs Red Sox Injury Reports

Tigers

Reese Olson, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Sawyer Gipson-Long, RP — 15-day IL (neck).

Colt Keith, 2B — 10-day IL (back).

Matt Vierling, CF — 10-day IL (oblique).

Red Sox

Dustin May, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Roman Anthony, RF — 10-day IL (oblique).

Jordan Hicks, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Liam Hendriks, RP — 60-day IL (hip/forearm).

Brennan Bernardino, RP — 15-day IL (lat).

Tigers vs Red Sox Predictions and Picks

"The Tigers have dug themselves a hole and are now fighting with the Guardians for the first place of the AL Central, while the Red Sox are fighting to hold an AL Wild Card spot, so this matchup has huge implications. I don't trust Mize on the road for a struggling Detroit squad, and Boston has a superior bullpen. I expect the hosts to get the job done in this one, so take the Boston Red Sox on the money line." — Nikos Lagouretos, Sports Chat Place

"I'm on the Red Sox here. I get the case to be made for Detroit, which has everything to fight for here as they're not just at risk of losing the AL Central, but potentially falling out of the playoffs entirely. However, Casey Mize has been hittable, and the Red Sox have been hitting righties well as of late, while the Tigers have not been good against lefties. While Kyle Harrison isn't the most reliable of options, I think he'll be good enough here to get the Red Sox the W. Give me Boston." — Chris Ruffolo, PickDawgz