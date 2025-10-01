Tigers vs Guardians Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tigers are one win from advancing, but the Guardians aren't done yet. Tarik Skubal's dominant start Tuesday carried Detroit to a 2-1 victory in Game 1, setting up a must-win Game 2 this afternoon at Progressive Field. First pitch at Progressive Field is set for 1 p.m. EST.

Casey Mize (14-6, 3.87 ERA) gets the ball for Detroit. The right-hander last faced Cleveland on Sept. 16, striking out eight in 5 1/3 innings. Mize also blanked the Guardians over seven innings in July at Progressive Field.

Cleveland turns to Tanner Bibee (12-11, 4.24 ERA), who steadied himself in September with a 1.30 ERA across five starts. The 26-year-old righty has given up two runs to Detroit over three regular-season starts, striking out 21 batters in 19 innings.

The Tigers leaned on Javier Baez and a flawless bullpen in Game 1, taking advantage of two Cleveland errors and intercepting a hard-charging Jose Ramirez between third base and home during a tense ninth inning. Detroit is now in position to advance past the first round for the first time since 2013.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-198)

Guardians -1.5 (+177)

Moneyline

Tigers +116

Guardians -126

Total

Over 6.5 (-110)

Under 6.5 (+102)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The under has hit in all of the Tigers' past six games and last five on the road.

The total has gone under in 10 of the Guardians' last 13 games at home.

The Tigers are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10, including 2-5 on the road.

The Guardians are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 and 3-4 at home.

The Tigers have lost 10 of their last 13 and five of their last seven against the Guardians.

The Guardians have won 14 of their last 18.

Tigers vs Guardians Injury Report

Tigers

Reese Olson, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Sawyer Gipson-Long, RP — 15-day IL (neck).

Colt Keith, 2B — 10-day IL (back).

Matt Vierling, CF — 10-day IL (oblique).

Guardians

Nolan Jones, RF — 10-day IL (oblique).

David Fry, 1B — 10-day IL (head).

John Means, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Nic Enright, RP — 15-day IL (elbow/forearm).

Tigers vs Guardians Predictions and Picks

"I'm expecting the Guardians to win and force a Game 3, largely because of the pitching matchup. Not only was Bibee tremendous in September (27.2 IP, 4 ER), but he's been great at home as well. He posted a 3.22 ERA at home as opposed to 5.17 on the road this season. On the flip side, Mize ... saw his ERA rise from 2.63 prior to his July 12 start all the way to 3.87 at the end of the season. That was due to allowing 39 ER in 63.1 IP (5.54 ERA) in his final 13 starts, in which the Tigers went 7-6. Pick: Guardians." — Ryan Gilbert, Sports Illustrated

"Cleveland will need Tanner Bibee to get them on track this afternoon. They'll feel good about his chances. Here are his last three regular-season starts: a complete-game shutout against the White Sox, six one-run innings against the Tigers, and six one-run innings against the Tigers yet again. He may not be one of their top-line guys, but he's a good candidate to get the job done. After they used a couple of their big arms on Tuesday, he has to, or else the season is in serious jeopardy. My gut tells me that the Guardians will prolong the season on Wednesday." — Charlie Cummings, DraftKings Network