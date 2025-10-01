What’s The Most Iconic Game In Michigan Football History?

Interim head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with fans on the field after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 25, 2023. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Michigan Wolverines football team represents the University of Michigan and plays in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, and with some of the richest history in the sport. The Wolverines have the most all-time wins in college football history and 10 national championships. The team is known for its winged helmet and its fight song.

This football team has been around for over 140 years and has been through a lot of amazing games. They have had national championship and Rose Bowl victories, as well as Heisman-winning performances. Michigan always has an unforgettable story to tell. For the Wolverines, the most iconic game deals with rivalry and redemption, and it was their 2023 victory over Ohio State.

The Rivalry

Michigan has a lot of rivals, but their main one is the Ohio State Buckeyes. Their annual game against Ohio State is simply called "The Game." ESPN once debated about the rivalry being one of the best in college football. Now let's take a look at the most iconic game for Michigan that dealt with those Buckeyes.

Michigan and Ohio State were both undefeated heading into their 2023 clash. It was a huge turning point to see who was going to move closer to playing for the national title. It was a moment that put the Wolverines back on the map of the college football world. A handful of seasons before this game, Michigan was dealing with scandal and below-average seasons. What happened on the field was great, but it was more about what the win meant to their college football program.

The Rebuilding Process

From 2004 to 2019, the Wolverines were 1-15 against Ohio State. The Buckeyes owned the Michigan rivalry, and the football analysts just couldn't get on board with the program. In 2015, the Wolverines brought back NFL coach and former Michigan quarterback Jim Harbaugh. At first, he couldn't stop the losses from happening. Harbaugh was 0-5 in the "Big Game" and fans didn't believe that he was the guy to get them past the Buckeyes. However, he was still confident that he could get the Wolverines back to an elite level.

Finally, Michigan won back-to-back wins over Ohio State with wins in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The victories were dominating ones and gave the team a nice adjustment for their mindsets. The Wolverines were able to feel like a national power in the college football rankings, and they won the Big Ten Conference in both seasons. Then came the sign stealing scandal in 2023 and many fans went back to doubting the team. Analysts didn't know if their elite play was legit or not. There was a lot to play for in the 2023 rivalry game.

The Game

This edition of the rivalry was played on Nov. 25, 2023, with both teams at 11-0. The matchup was hosted by Michigan and there were over 110,000 fans in attendance. Besides more bragging rights, everything was on the line in "The Game," including the Big East title and a College Football Playoff berth. There was also some anger on the Michigan sideline because Harbaugh was serving a suspension due to the sign-stealing scandal. Then-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore had to step in as the interim head coach and find a way to win in the biggest game of the season.

The Wolverines got on the board first, but the Buckeyes answered right back. Overall, the game was a back and forth duel, between teams that had a lot of elite players on both sides of the ball, and time of possession was the key to victory. In the third quarter, the teams were tied at 17.

Roman Wilson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates while playing the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 25, 2023. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Michigan defense got a huge interception and were able to find the end zone. Ohio State would cut the deficit to 27-24, but the Wolverines capped a 7-minute drive with a field goal to go up 30-24. It came down to the Buckeyes' one final chance, but QB Kyle McCord threw as he was hit and the Wolverines' Rod Moore came down with a game-sealing interception.

Why 'The Game' Is Iconic

It was a three-peat against their long-time rival and something that Michigan hasn't accomplished in over 23 years. The Wolverines got it done, despite going through some intense pressure and scandal. The win meant that Michigan had completed their program turnaround.

The victory was the stepping stone to the pinnacle of the season, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship over Washington. It was their first title since 1997, and they wouldn't have played in that game if they hadn't defeated their chief rival on their home field.