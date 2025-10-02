Sherrone Moore Discusses How He Kept Wolverines Accountable Without Him On ‘Big Jim’s House’

The Wolverines barely skipped a beat without head coach Sherrone Moore, as they demolished Central Michigan in Week 3 and earned a Big Ten win over Nebraska in Week 4.

Now back and coming off a bye week, which he described as an "opportunity week," Moore can keep close watch on his team. But how did he empower them while still holding them accountable while away due to a suspension, with Biff Poggi taking on his workload? Moore explained in a new "Coffee With The Coach" interview with Jim O'Brien on 94.7 WCSX that it's part of a process that started well before the start of the season.

"A lot of it is trust, trust in not only the coaches but the players to do the right thing," Moore said. "It started really when I took over, but has really evolved and started in January. Who are the leaders? Who are the people that you can really count on? When things are not going how you think they should, when there's adversity, who are the guys that you put that trust in? And that's the captains, that's the leaders on the team, that's the coaches. So, my ultimate vision is to be able to have an organization and a place like Michigan that can be self-sufficient and run.

"It was tough for me mentally and emotionally, because I'm not there. But the cool thing is to be able to watch it and see it operate at a high level, even when you're not there, but understand that how I've had it set it up and how we've done it together as a collaborative group, it makes it successful."

Moore also discussed what he did when he first arrived back at Schembechler Hall, and the balance between "continuity and competition" for his offensive line group. Catch the full interview with Sherrone Moore every Thursday at 8:05 a.m. EST on 94.7 WCSX.