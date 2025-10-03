After A Long Recovery, Rod Moore Finally Returns To The Field

Rod Moore #19 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after an interception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta on December 31, 2022. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

For 18 long months, graduate defensive back Rod Moore watched his teammates on the sidelines. He was still contributing as a leader and veteran presence, but it wasn’t the same as being on the field.

Prior to the 2024 season Moore suffered a torn ACL that kept him sidelined for the entire Wolverines season. Torn ACLs generally don’t take as long as 18 months to recover from, but Moore endured several setbacks and challenges that delayed his return.

On Sept. 20 against Nebraska, however, Moore finally made his return to the gridiron. While he was on a snap count and played just 21 snaps, Moore’s return was a milestone in a long journey.

“It was real emotional,” Moore said in a press conference Monday. “I was a little nervous. Had the little jitters, the shakes, but I got a tackle on the second play, so it kind of went away. But it was real fun.”

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Rod Moore #9 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with Mike Sainristil #0 after an interception against the Ohio State Buckeyes late in the fourth quarter on Nov. 25, 2023.

Despite his injury, Moore was named a captain of both the 2024 and 2025 Wolverines, a testament to what he means to the team. Moore is a vocal leader that brings an abundance of football experience — especially in big moments.

Against Ohio State in 2023, Moore secured a game-sealing interception to lead Michigan into an undefeated regular season — one that ultimately ended in a national championship.

Moore isn’t 100% yet. He’s still acclimating to playing football again, and that takes time. Even if his body was in perfect football form, there’s still the mental side of the game. Once you’ve been playing a sport for so long, some things become unconscious — knowing exactly where to go, reading an opponent’s eyes — but spending a year and a half away from the game can sometimes make those things not instinctual anymore.

But if there’s a player that can mitigate those growing pains quickly, it’s Moore.

“I kind of surprised myself, honestly,” Moore said. “I didn’t think I was gonna be able to cover as much ground as I did, or be in the right spot. But it just kind of was muscle memory again. So it was really more on the surprising side, rather than correcting myself.”

Nic Antaya/Getty Images Rod Moore #19 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after making an interception against the Colorado State Rams on Sept. 3, 2022.

Moore’s return to the field brings an energy to his teammates. There’s a reason he’s been a captain of the team for the past two years, and it’s because his teammates respect his voice and impact. Everyone around the program has watched him relentlessly work for the past 18 months to simply get back on the field, and seeing him do it is a morale booster.

“Watching him go out there was magical,” head coach Sherrone Moore said in a press conference back on Sept. 22. “It was awesome to see the progress he’s made with his knee over the years and what he’s done and how he feels now, he feels great.”