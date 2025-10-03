Lions vs Bengals: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Lions look to make it four wins in a row and get a blowout against the injured Cincinnati Bengals.

The Lions are 3-1 and in Week 4, they beat the Cleveland Browns 34-10. Detroit was up 20-7 at the half and padded their lead in the fourth quarter. The third-down defense played well and they forced three turnovers. The Lions offense was 3-for-3 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 1-for-2. Time of possession was close and Amon-Ra St. Brown led the way on offense with seven catches, gaining 70 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals are 2-2 and in Week 4, they lost to the Denver Broncos 28-3. Cincy got their lone field goal in the first quarter and the game was basically over at halftime. The Bengals hardly converted on third down and gave up 512 yards of total offense. The Broncos controlled time of possession and Cincinnati went 0-for-1 in the red zone. The Bengals' red zone defense went 1-for-4 on stops, but at least they forced one turnover.

Spread

Lions -10.5 (+108)

Bengals +10.5 (-117)

Money line

Lions -525

Bengals +456

Total

Over 49.5 (+100)

Under 49.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lions vs Bengals Betting Trends

Detroit is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Detroit's last 10 games.

Detroit is 17-3 SU in its last 20 games.

Cincinnati is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Cincinnati's last 20 games.

Cincinnati is 7-2 SU in its last nine games.

Lions vs Bengals Injury Reports

Detroit Lions

Khalil Dorsey, CB - Questionable

Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable

Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable

Alim McNeill, DT - Out

D.J. Reed, CB - Injured reserve

Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable

Zach Cunningham, LB - Questionable

Daniel Thomas, S - Injured reserve

Marcus Davenport, DE - Injured reserve

Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve

Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve

Miles Frazier, G - Out

Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve

Josh Paschal DE - Out

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out

Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve

Justin Herron, OT - Injured reserve

Kenny Yeboah, TE - Injured reserve

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve

Dan Jackson, S - Injured reserve

Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out

Cincinnati Bengals

Matt Lee, C - Questionable

Charlie Jones, WR - Questionable

Noah Fant, TE - Questionable

Dax Hill, CB - Questionable

Shemar Stewart, DE - Questionable

Joe Burrow, QB - Injured reserve

Lucas Patrick, G - Injured reserve

Cordell Volson, G - Injured reserve

Cedric Johnson, DE - Injured reserve

Daijahn Anthony, S - Injured reserve

Erick All Jr., TE - Out

Lions vs Bengals Predictions and Picks

Detroit is currently ranked 10th in passing yards, sixth in rushing yards, first in points scored, and tied for 15th in points conceded. The Lions are averaging 41.3 points per game in their last three games. St. Brown is seventh in the NFL in receiving yards and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has a sack in three straight games. The offense is clicking and finishing drives off in the red zone and the defense has done well, forcing turnovers. Detroit will look for consistent scoring in this game and put good pressure on the Bengals' passing game.

Cincinnati ranks 30th in passing yards, 32nd in rushing yards, 30th in points scored, and 27th in points allowed. The Bengals' offense continues to struggle without quarterback Joe Burrow, and it is trending down fast. Quarterback Jake Browning has thrown five interceptions in the last two games. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will probably be targeted a lot and try to make things easier for his quarterback. The Cincy defense ranks towards the bottom of the league in total defense, passing defense, and rushing defense. The Bengals will look for any early momentum in this game, and maybe they can do something with it.

Best Bet: Lions Spread