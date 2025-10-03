Lions vs Bengals: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Detroit Lions look to make it four wins in a row and get a blowout against the injured Cincinnati Bengals. The Lions are 3-1 and in Week 4, they…
The Detroit Lions look to make it four wins in a row and get a blowout against the injured Cincinnati Bengals.
The Lions are 3-1 and in Week 4, they beat the Cleveland Browns 34-10. Detroit was up 20-7 at the half and padded their lead in the fourth quarter. The third-down defense played well and they forced three turnovers. The Lions offense was 3-for-3 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 1-for-2. Time of possession was close and Amon-Ra St. Brown led the way on offense with seven catches, gaining 70 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bengals are 2-2 and in Week 4, they lost to the Denver Broncos 28-3. Cincy got their lone field goal in the first quarter and the game was basically over at halftime. The Bengals hardly converted on third down and gave up 512 yards of total offense. The Broncos controlled time of possession and Cincinnati went 0-for-1 in the red zone. The Bengals' red zone defense went 1-for-4 on stops, but at least they forced one turnover.
Spread
- Lions -10.5 (+108)
- Bengals +10.5 (-117)
Money line
- Lions -525
- Bengals +456
Total
- Over 49.5 (+100)
- Under 49.5 (-108)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Lions vs Bengals Betting Trends
- Detroit is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.
- The total has gone OVER in seven of Detroit's last 10 games.
- Detroit is 17-3 SU in its last 20 games.
- Cincinnati is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in 13 of Cincinnati's last 20 games.
- Cincinnati is 7-2 SU in its last nine games.
Lions vs Bengals Injury Reports
Detroit Lions
- Khalil Dorsey, CB - Questionable
- Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable
- Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable
- Alim McNeill, DT - Out
- D.J. Reed, CB - Injured reserve
- Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable
- Zach Cunningham, LB - Questionable
- Daniel Thomas, S - Injured reserve
- Marcus Davenport, DE - Injured reserve
- Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve
- Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve
- Miles Frazier, G - Out
- Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve
- Josh Paschal DE - Out
- Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out
- Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve
- Justin Herron, OT - Injured reserve
- Kenny Yeboah, TE - Injured reserve
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve
- Dan Jackson, S - Injured reserve
- Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out
Cincinnati Bengals
- Matt Lee, C - Questionable
- Charlie Jones, WR - Questionable
- Noah Fant, TE - Questionable
- Dax Hill, CB - Questionable
- Shemar Stewart, DE - Questionable
- Joe Burrow, QB - Injured reserve
- Lucas Patrick, G - Injured reserve
- Cordell Volson, G - Injured reserve
- Cedric Johnson, DE - Injured reserve
- Daijahn Anthony, S - Injured reserve
- Erick All Jr., TE - Out
Lions vs Bengals Predictions and Picks
Detroit is currently ranked 10th in passing yards, sixth in rushing yards, first in points scored, and tied for 15th in points conceded. The Lions are averaging 41.3 points per game in their last three games. St. Brown is seventh in the NFL in receiving yards and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has a sack in three straight games. The offense is clicking and finishing drives off in the red zone and the defense has done well, forcing turnovers. Detroit will look for consistent scoring in this game and put good pressure on the Bengals' passing game.
Cincinnati ranks 30th in passing yards, 32nd in rushing yards, 30th in points scored, and 27th in points allowed. The Bengals' offense continues to struggle without quarterback Joe Burrow, and it is trending down fast. Quarterback Jake Browning has thrown five interceptions in the last two games. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will probably be targeted a lot and try to make things easier for his quarterback. The Cincy defense ranks towards the bottom of the league in total defense, passing defense, and rushing defense. The Bengals will look for any early momentum in this game, and maybe they can do something with it.
Best Bet: Lions Spread
Two teams headed in opposite directions and it's mostly thanks to having a healthy quarterback. The Lions' offense is playing great and putting up around 40 points. The Bengals went from winning two games in a row to losing their QB to injury, and now they can barely get any offensive production. Plus, their defense isn't making things any easier.