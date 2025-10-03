Wisconsin vs Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total

Big Ten play heats up Saturday as No. 20 Michigan opens October with a home test against Wisconsin in a pivotal early-season matchup. Kickoff is set for noon at Michigan Stadium with coverage on FOX.

The Wolverines (3-1, 1-0) are coming off a hard-fought 30-27 win at Nebraska, while the Badgers (2-2, 0-1) are searching for their first conference victory after back-to-back losses to Alabama and Maryland.

Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has thrown for 733 yards with two touchdowns and one interception through Michigan's first four games. Justice Haynes leads the ground attack with 537 rushing yards and six scores.

Wisconsin has leaned on Danny O'Neil under center, who has passed for 640 yards and five touchdowns but also five interceptions, while starter Billy Edwards remains sidelined with injury. Dilin Jones has paced the Badgers' rushing game with 154 yards and one score.

Spread

Wisconsin +17.5 (-108)

Michigan -17.5 (-105)

Money line

Wisconsin +723

Michigan -869

Total

Over 43.5 (-109)

Under 43.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Wisconsin vs Michigan Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 1-5 against the spread in its past six games but 6-2 in its last eight against Michigan.

Michigan is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games.

Wisconsin is winless in its past six Big Ten matchups.

Michigan has gone 5-1 against the spread in its last six conference games.

The total has gone over in eight of the last 10 matchups between these two teams.

The over has hit in five of Wisconsin's last six road games and four of its last five at Michigan.

Wisconsin vs Michigan Injury Reports

Wisconsin

Evan Van Dyn Hoven, LB — Out

Luke Emmerich, S — Out

Preston Zachman, S — Out

Barrett Nelson, OL— Out

Billy Edwards, QB — Questionable

Jake Renfro, OL — Questionable

Corey Walker, LB — Questionable

Tucker Ashcraft, TE — Questionable

Dilin Jones, RB — Questionable

Michigan

Ike Iwunnah, DL — Out

Giovanni El-Hadi, OL — Out

Jaydon Hood, LB — Out

Zeke Berry, DB — Out

Mikey Keene, QB — Questionable

C.J. Charleston, WR — Questionable

Davis Warren, QB — Questionable

John Volker, RB —Questionable

Brady Norton, OL — Questionable

Mason Curtis, DB — Questionable

I'Marion Stewart, WR — Questionable

Micah Ka'apana, RB — Questionable

Devon Baxter, DE — Questionable

Andrew Babalola, OL — Questionable

Hogan Hansen, TE — Probable

Wisconsin vs Michigan Predictions and Picks

"Wisconsin is the best of the best against the run, but its struggles on offense have often negated the benefits of the Badgers' defensive prowess this season .... Good teams have been able to air the ball out against Wisconsin, and Michigan can do just that. The Wolverines appear to have ironed out some of the kinks on offense and have covered in two straight contests. Their passing attack can bounce back after facing Nebraska's shutdown secondary. Pick: Michigan." — Ameer Tyree, Sports Illustrated

"Even if Billy Edwards Jr. plays, he's been out most of the season and hasn't had a chance to build any chemistry in this offense during live action. The Wolverines have better players at nearly every spot on the field, and freshman QB Bryce Underwood looks more comfortable with every game played. It's hard to go against the Wolverines at home here. Pick: Michigan." — Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports