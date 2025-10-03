Wisconsin vs Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total
Big Ten play heats up Saturday as No. 20 Michigan opens October with a home test against Wisconsin in a pivotal early-season matchup. Kickoff is set for noon at Michigan…
Big Ten play heats up Saturday as No. 20 Michigan opens October with a home test against Wisconsin in a pivotal early-season matchup. Kickoff is set for noon at Michigan Stadium with coverage on FOX.
The Wolverines (3-1, 1-0) are coming off a hard-fought 30-27 win at Nebraska, while the Badgers (2-2, 0-1) are searching for their first conference victory after back-to-back losses to Alabama and Maryland.
Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has thrown for 733 yards with two touchdowns and one interception through Michigan's first four games. Justice Haynes leads the ground attack with 537 rushing yards and six scores.
Wisconsin has leaned on Danny O'Neil under center, who has passed for 640 yards and five touchdowns but also five interceptions, while starter Billy Edwards remains sidelined with injury. Dilin Jones has paced the Badgers' rushing game with 154 yards and one score.
Spread
- Wisconsin +17.5 (-108)
- Michigan -17.5 (-105)
Money line
- Wisconsin +723
- Michigan -869
Total
- Over 43.5 (-109)
- Under 43.5 (-107)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Wisconsin vs Michigan Betting Trends
- Wisconsin is 1-5 against the spread in its past six games but 6-2 in its last eight against Michigan.
- Michigan is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games.
- Wisconsin is winless in its past six Big Ten matchups.
- Michigan has gone 5-1 against the spread in its last six conference games.
- The total has gone over in eight of the last 10 matchups between these two teams.
- The over has hit in five of Wisconsin's last six road games and four of its last five at Michigan.
Wisconsin vs Michigan Injury Reports
Wisconsin
- Evan Van Dyn Hoven, LB — Out
- Luke Emmerich, S — Out
- Preston Zachman, S — Out
- Barrett Nelson, OL— Out
- Billy Edwards, QB — Questionable
- Jake Renfro, OL — Questionable
- Corey Walker, LB — Questionable
- Tucker Ashcraft, TE — Questionable
- Dilin Jones, RB — Questionable
Michigan
- Ike Iwunnah, DL — Out
- Giovanni El-Hadi, OL — Out
- Jaydon Hood, LB — Out
- Zeke Berry, DB — Out
- Mikey Keene, QB — Questionable
- C.J. Charleston, WR — Questionable
- Davis Warren, QB — Questionable
- John Volker, RB —Questionable
- Brady Norton, OL — Questionable
- Mason Curtis, DB — Questionable
- I'Marion Stewart, WR — Questionable
- Micah Ka'apana, RB — Questionable
- Devon Baxter, DE — Questionable
- Andrew Babalola, OL — Questionable
- Hogan Hansen, TE — Probable
Wisconsin vs Michigan Predictions and Picks
"Wisconsin is the best of the best against the run, but its struggles on offense have often negated the benefits of the Badgers' defensive prowess this season .... Good teams have been able to air the ball out against Wisconsin, and Michigan can do just that. The Wolverines appear to have ironed out some of the kinks on offense and have covered in two straight contests. Their passing attack can bounce back after facing Nebraska's shutdown secondary. Pick: Michigan." — Ameer Tyree, Sports Illustrated
"Even if Billy Edwards Jr. plays, he's been out most of the season and hasn't had a chance to build any chemistry in this offense during live action. The Wolverines have better players at nearly every spot on the field, and freshman QB Bryce Underwood looks more comfortable with every game played. It's hard to go against the Wolverines at home here. Pick: Michigan." — Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports
"For as bad as things have been for the Badgers, ... they should be able to limit the damage the Wolverines do on the ground, putting all kinds of pressure on Bryce Underwood to make plays with his arm .... The only real question is: Can Wisconsin score enough points to keep this game somewhat close? While it might seem unlikely, it should help that offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes had two weeks to prepare for the Michigan defense. And not only that, but Danny O'Neil has had some significant time to work with the first-team offense in practice .... Bet: Wisconsin." — Zachary Cohen, VSiN