Mariners vs Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

The postseason spotlight shifts to Detroit on Tuesday, where the Tigers look to seize momentum — and home-field advantage — with the ALDS knotted 1-1 against the Seattle Mariners. First pitch for Game 3 is set for 4:08 p.m. EST on FS1.

Detroit edged out an extra-inning win in Game 1 before a bullpen stumble cost them a chance to steal both in Seattle, falling 3-2 on Sunday. Now, with two games in Detroit, the Tigers have an opportunity to take control of the best-of-five series.

Detroit will turn to right-hander Jack Flaherty, who delivered 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball in the Wild Card clincher at Cleveland and will make his second postseason start in six days.

He'll face Seattle's Logan Gilbert, who posted a 1.03 WHIP during the regular season and held Detroit's lineup to three earned runs across two starts this year.

The Tigers' offense has yet to break through this postseason, averaging just 2.4 runs per game. Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter have supplied most of the damage, combining for six extra-base hits, while Detroit continues to look for production from the middle of the order.

Seattle's power remains anchored by Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez, with Raleigh's 60-homer season looming large.

Spread

Mariners -1.5 (+137)

Tigers +1.5 (-147)

Money line

Mariners -124

Tigers +120

Total

Over 7.5 (+101)

Under 7.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mariners are 1-4 in their last five games but 5-1 in their last six against the Tigers.

The Tigers are 5-12 in their last seven games, including 0-7 at home.

The total has gone under in four of the Mariners' past five games.

The under has hit in eight of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The total has gone over in four of the last six meetings between these two teams in Detroit.

In the last 10 games against the spread, the Mariners are 5-5 and the Tigers are 4-6.

Mariners vs Tigers Injury Reports

Mariners

Bryan Woo, SP — Out (pectoral).

Josh Naylor, 1B — Day to day (groin).

Tigers

Reese Olson, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Matt Vierling, CF — 10-day IL (oblique).

Sawyer Gipson-Long, RP — 15-day IL (neck).

Mariners vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

"Jack Flaherty doesn't inspire much confidence when he's on the mound. The Tigers went 9-22 in his 31 regular-season starts, and only took the lead in his Wild Card start after he was out of the game .... Perhaps more importantly, Flaherty isn't one to give the Tigers length either. He pitched five innings or fewer in 17 of 31 starts this season, and hasn't pitched into the sixth inning since August. That's key because the Tigers' bullpen had an ERA of 4.05 in the regular season. Seattle has a deep lineup and its bound to wake up sometime. Flaherty might just be the alarm the Mariners' bats need. Pick: Mariners." — Ryan Gilbert, Sports Illustrated

"I had the Mariners taking this series, and it's in part because of how much I prefer their rotation to the non-Skubal portions of Detroit's. With that in mind, I think Gilbert will lift the Mariners over the Tigers. Let's call it a 4-1 Seattle win. Winner: Mariners." — R.J. Anderson, CBS Sports