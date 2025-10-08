The Case For Justice Haynes And The Heisman Trophy

It’s been 10 years since the last time a running back took the Heisman Trophy home, when Derrick Henry did it in 2015. Since then, it’s been all quarterbacks and wide receivers — along with a two-way player in Travis Hunter in 2024.

Still, running backs have been in the mix, and Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore thinks junior running back Justice Haynes should be up there on the watch list.

“Animal,” Moore said in a press conference Monday, as soon as Haynes’ name was mentioned. “Animal. He should be up for the Heisman. Start doing that.”

And it’s not just not head coach bias, the numbers back him up as well.

Haynes is currently third among all running backs in yards per carry at a ridiculous 7.7, fourth in total rushing yards with 654, and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns with eight. By the numbers, Haynes is easily a top 3 running back in the country, and the case can certainly be made for the top spot.

In 2024, then-Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, losing to the aforementioned Hunter. This result proved just how difficult it is for a running back to take home the award in the first palce, because Jeanty had an unbelievable season. He rushed for 2,601 total yards — 27 shy of the all-time record — good for 29 touchdowns, averaging 7.0 yards per carry.

Comparing Haynes’ 2025 so far to Jeanty’s 2024, Haynes still has a bit to go to reach Jeanty’s level of production. To get to 2,601 yards, Jeanty averaged a massive 185.8 yards per game through 14 games, and averaged a little over two touchdowns a game.

If Haynes were to finish at this exact pace, he’d amass 1,570 yards in the 12 regular season games, or, for sake of comparison, 1,831 yards through 14 games.

It’d be hard to argue that Haynes had a better season than Jeanty, but Haynes does have several things going for him. First, Haynes plays in the Big Ten. The competition he faces is much stiffer than the Mountain West competition that Jeanty faced last season, and that definitely hurt Jeanty’s case last year.

And second, there is no Hunter in the mix, and no far-and-away favorite to come away with the Heisman in general. The race is wide-open, and Haynes has played himself into the conversation.

Jeanty had a historic season in 2024, so that comparison is a little unfair. Instead, perhaps Haynes should be compared to another Wolverine, Blake Corum. Corum finished ninth in Heisman voting in 2023 and seventh in 2022.

Corum played just 12 games in 2022 due to a late-season injury, but he still gained 1,463 rushing yards for 18 touchdowns, averaging 121.9 yards per game. At his current pace, Haynes is on track to beat Corum in all three categories.

Haynes is doing it all on relatively low volume. Compared to Jeanty, who carried the ball an average of 26.7 times per game, Haynes so far is averaging just 17 carries per contest. And Haynes has proven that he doesn’t need incredibly high volume to be successful, all he needs is one play.

In four of Michigan’s five games, Haynes has had a run of more than 40 yards, and two of 75 yards. The value of these kinds of plays cannot be understated. They quickly shift the momentum of the game and give the Wolverines a massive boost. One big play can win a game, and Haynes is adept at making them.