Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Seattle Mariners will face the Detroit Tigers with a trip to the ALCS on the line. Seattle has not appeared in the championship series since 2001, and now it stands a single win away, five total wins from an appearance in the World Series. The Tigers have had slightly more recent success, but now find themselves on the ropes in their home stadium. A win forces an elimination game, but Detroit must find a way to get its bats going on Wednesday night.

Luckily for the Tigers, they have the right opposing pitcher to help break out of their semi-slump. Bryce Miller has had a tough season in Seattle, posting a 5.68 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP over 18 starts. He has issues with control and longevity, two areas that the Tigers are excellent at exploiting. It is the biggest start of Miller's life, and it will not be an easy one by any measure.

Opposite Miller is Detroit starter Casey Mize. The righty endured a bit of an up-and-down season, but he leveled out to post a 3.87 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP over 28 appearances. However, his last start against the Mariners was one of the worst of his campaign, as Seattle's lineup tagged him for six runs over just three innings. A similar performance would almost certainly lead to the end of the Tigers' season, a season that once held immense hope for a run far beyond the ALDS.

Spread

Mariners -1.5 (+162)

Tigers +1.5 (-194)

Money line

Mariners -100

Tigers -107

Totals

OVER 8.5 (-103)

UNDER 8.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mariners are 73-96 ATS this year.

The Mariners are 2-1 ATS in their playoff games.

The OVER is 90-73-5 in Seattle's games this season.

The Tigers are 39-43 ATS at home.

The Tigers are 2-4 ATS in their playoff games.

The OVER is 88-78-8 in Detroit's games this year.

Mariners vs Tigers Injury Reports

Seattle Mariners

No injuries of note.

Detroit Tigers

No injuries of note.

Mariners vs Tigers Prediction and Pick

Christian Romo of the Detroit Free Press writes, "The Tigers won the game they were supposed to lose in Seattle, and then lost the game they were supposed to win. That still puts them in the driver's seat as they head back to Comerica Park, but it also makes any game going forward very difficult to predict. One consistency about these Tigers so far in the postseason is that the bats are essentially underwater.