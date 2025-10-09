Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

The Detroit Red Wings begin their 2025-26 NHL regular-season trek against the visiting Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. EST this Thursday night, trying to improve on last season's 86-point record.

Detroit is attempting to upgrade between the pipes this season with the acquisition of GK John Gibson from Anaheim. Combined with the team's uptick under the recently entrusted head coach, Todd McLellan, the Red Wings' sportsbook profile has improved to the tune of (-130) odds to win Thursday's opener.

The Red Wings will also be fresh-legged compared to the Canadiens, even at such an early date in the season. Montreal is beginning the 2025-26 slate with two games in two nights in the Original Six towns of Toronto and Detroit. That's good for opposing ticket sales, but it's a big challenge for the upstart Habs.

Spread

Red Wings -1.5 (+190)

Canadiens +1.5 (-207)

Money line

Red Wings -128

Canadiens +121

Total

OVER 6 (-111)

UNDER 6 (+106)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens Betting Trends

Montreal has two consecutive road wins at Little Caesars Arena.

Totals have gone OVER in six of the last seven Red Wings vs Canadiens games.

The Detroit Red Wings have won two of their last three home openers.

Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Left winger James van Riemsdyk is out for personal reasons.

Center Nate Danielson is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Montreal Canadiens

Center Zack Bolduc is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Right winger Ivan Demidov is day-to-day with a wrist injury.

Detroit Red Wings vs Montreal Canadiens Predictions and Picks

Three out of four Detroit News pundits are picking the Red Wings to make a playoff appearance this year. The rookies on this year's team are expected to make an impact right away, according to the veteran analyst John Niyo: “The rookie roster infusion should give the Wings some extra energy to start.”

The Montreal Canadiens faded in the third period of the Habs' opener in Toronto on Wednesday, almost as if the back-to-back fatigue was already hitting Cole Caufield's team. Montreal gave up a three-point night to opposing forward William Nylander, squandering a solid performance in the first two frames.