Lions vs Chiefs: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Lions are looking for their fifth win in a row and will try to keep the offensive production high against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Lions are 4-1 and in Week 5, they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 37-24. Detroit was up 14-3 at the half and put the game away in the third quarter. A lot of the main offensive categories were pretty even, but the Lions won in time of possession. The red zone defense was 0-for-2 on stops, but they did pick up three turnovers. The offense was 5-for-6 in the red zone and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown led the way on offense with eight catches for 100 yards.

The Chiefs are 2-3 and in Week 5, they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-28. Kansas City was up 14-7 at the half, lost the lead in the third quarter, and fell short of the back and forth fourth quarter. The Chiefs put up 476 yards of total offense and went 4-for-5 in the red zone. They won the turnover battle and were efficient on third downs. Kansas lost this game because of bad penalties and not winning the critical moments, something that they are usually good at doing.

Spread

Lions +2 (-101)

Chiefs -2 (-104)

Money line

Lions +120

Chiefs -123

Total

Over 52.5 (-100)

Under 52.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lions vs Chiefs Betting Trends

Detroit is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Detroit's last 11 games.

Detroit is 17-3 SU in its last 20 games.

Kansas City is 6-13 ATS in its last 19 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Kansas City's last seven games.

Kansas City is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.

Lions vs Chiefs Injury Reports

Detroit Lions

Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable

Brian Branch, S - Questionable

Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable

Kalif Raymond, WR - Questionable

Avonte Maddox, CB - Questionable

Giovanni Manu, OT - Questionable

Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable

Alim McNeill, DT - Out

Khalil Dorsey, CB - Injured reserve

Terrion Arnold, CB - Out

Zach Cunningham, LB - Questionable

D.J. Reed, CB - Injured reserve

Daniel Thomas, S - Injured reserve

Marcus Davenport, DE - Injured reserve

Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve

Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve

Miles Frazier, G - Out

Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve

Josh Paschal, DE - Out

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out

Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve

Justin Herron, OT - Injured reserve

Kenny Yeboah, TE - Injured reserve

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve

Kansas City Chiefs

Xavier Worthy, WR - Questionable

Nazeeh Johnson, S - Injured reserve

Brandon George, LB - Injured reserve

Ethan Driskell, OT - Out

Jake Briningstool, TE - Injured reserve

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE - Injured reserve

Deon Bush, S - Injured reserve

Janarius Robinson, DE - Injured reserve

Eric Scott Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Keaontay Ingram, RB - Injured reserve

Lions vs Chiefs Predictions and Picks

Detroit is currently ranked 12th in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, first in points scored, and 16th in points against. The Lions are playing well on both sides of the ball and quarterback Jared Goff leads the NFL with 12 touchdown passes and a 120.7 passer rating. Detroit has great rushing depth going for them and the pass rush defense ranks second in the league with 16 sacks. The secondary defense is a little banged up and will try to tighten things up against the Chiefs good passing game.

Kansas City is ranked ninth in passing yards, 12th in rushing yards, tied for 12th in points scored, and tied for 13th in points allowed. For once, the Chiefs have been inconsistent and still trying to find their game. The offense is coming around, but the defense is trending down. Lately, the penalties have been an issue, but at least the rushing defense can be a key factor in this game. The Chiefs need to play a clean game and start doing the little things right again. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes still leads an explosive offense and they just need to find a way to get the ball to bounce their way again.

Best Bet: Chiefs money line