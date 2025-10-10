Lions vs Chiefs: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Detroit Lions are looking for their fifth win in a row and will try to keep the offensive production high against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Lions are 4-1…
The Lions are 4-1 and in Week 5, they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 37-24. Detroit was up 14-3 at the half and put the game away in the third quarter. A lot of the main offensive categories were pretty even, but the Lions won in time of possession. The red zone defense was 0-for-2 on stops, but they did pick up three turnovers. The offense was 5-for-6 in the red zone and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown led the way on offense with eight catches for 100 yards.
The Chiefs are 2-3 and in Week 5, they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-28. Kansas City was up 14-7 at the half, lost the lead in the third quarter, and fell short of the back and forth fourth quarter. The Chiefs put up 476 yards of total offense and went 4-for-5 in the red zone. They won the turnover battle and were efficient on third downs. Kansas lost this game because of bad penalties and not winning the critical moments, something that they are usually good at doing.
Spread
- Lions +2 (-101)
- Chiefs -2 (-104)
Money line
- Lions +120
- Chiefs -123
Total
- Over 52.5 (-100)
- Under 52.5 (-110)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Lions vs Chiefs Betting Trends
- Detroit is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in eight of Detroit's last 11 games.
- Detroit is 17-3 SU in its last 20 games.
- Kansas City is 6-13 ATS in its last 19 games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of Kansas City's last seven games.
- Kansas City is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.
Lions vs Chiefs Injury Reports
Detroit Lions
- Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable
- Brian Branch, S - Questionable
- Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable
- Kalif Raymond, WR - Questionable
- Avonte Maddox, CB - Questionable
- Giovanni Manu, OT - Questionable
- Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable
- Alim McNeill, DT - Out
- Khalil Dorsey, CB - Injured reserve
- Terrion Arnold, CB - Out
- Zach Cunningham, LB - Questionable
- D.J. Reed, CB - Injured reserve
- Daniel Thomas, S - Injured reserve
- Marcus Davenport, DE - Injured reserve
- Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve
- Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve
- Miles Frazier, G - Out
- Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve
- Josh Paschal, DE - Out
- Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out
- Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve
- Justin Herron, OT - Injured reserve
- Kenny Yeboah, TE - Injured reserve
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve
Kansas City Chiefs
- Xavier Worthy, WR - Questionable
- Nazeeh Johnson, S - Injured reserve
- Brandon George, LB - Injured reserve
- Ethan Driskell, OT - Out
- Jake Briningstool, TE - Injured reserve
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE - Injured reserve
- Deon Bush, S - Injured reserve
- Janarius Robinson, DE - Injured reserve
- Eric Scott Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Keaontay Ingram, RB - Injured reserve
Lions vs Chiefs Predictions and Picks
Detroit is currently ranked 12th in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, first in points scored, and 16th in points against. The Lions are playing well on both sides of the ball and quarterback Jared Goff leads the NFL with 12 touchdown passes and a 120.7 passer rating. Detroit has great rushing depth going for them and the pass rush defense ranks second in the league with 16 sacks. The secondary defense is a little banged up and will try to tighten things up against the Chiefs good passing game.
Kansas City is ranked ninth in passing yards, 12th in rushing yards, tied for 12th in points scored, and tied for 13th in points allowed. For once, the Chiefs have been inconsistent and still trying to find their game. The offense is coming around, but the defense is trending down. Lately, the penalties have been an issue, but at least the rushing defense can be a key factor in this game. The Chiefs need to play a clean game and start doing the little things right again. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes still leads an explosive offense and they just need to find a way to get the ball to bounce their way again.
Best Bet: Chiefs money line
This is a big game for the Chiefs and maybe an early must win scenario for them. It will be a quarterback dual and will probably come down to the last five minutes of the game. Kansas City's three losses have all been by one score and their wins have been by double digits. Three of the last four Lions wins were by double digits and the only weakness for this team right now is injuries in the defense. The Chiefs are 1-2 at home, but would love to turn that around against an elite team.