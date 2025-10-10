Michigan Wolverines vs USC Trojans: Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Michigan Wolverines will travel out west to face the USC Trojans in a clash between two of the most historically recognizable programs in college football history. Both teams have had their fair share of success this season, with the Wolverines scoring wins against Nebraska and Wisconsin while only losing to a very solid Oklahoma team. USC's lone game against a legitimate team was against Illinois, and the Trojans failed to hold a late lead, falling to a last-second field goal.

Unsurprisingly, the Wolverines have stuck with the style of offense that helped them win the national championship a couple of years ago. Quarterback Bryce Underwood has been solid, but the run game is the true engine of the offense, with running backs Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall each playing hugely important roles. The defense has been as good as everyone expected, with guys like Ernest Hausmann and Cole Sullivan contributing tons of tackles and surprisingly good pass coverage. They will have their work cut out for them against a USC passing attack that is one of the best in the nation.

The Trojans are essentially the opposite of Michigan. Quarterback Jayden Maiava has garnered some early Heisman consideration, thanks to his fantastic connection with wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Running back Waymond Jordan has also contributed in a big way, putting up 537 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the year. However, the defense has been downright abysmal, allowing points to just about any offense that lines up across from them. A deadly Wolverine rushing attack should be able to capitalize on that.

Spread

Michigan +2.5 (-105)

USC -2.5 (-102)

Money line

Michigan +117

USC -133

Totals

Over 56 (-106)

Under 56 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Michigan vs USC Betting Trends

The Wolverins are 2-3 ATS this season.

The Wolverines are 1-1 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 3-2 in Michigan's games.

USC is 2-1 ATS when playing at home.

USC is 2-3 ATS as favorites.

The over is 3-0 when USC plays at home.

Michigan vs USC Injury Reports

Michigan Wolverines

Giovanni El-Hadi, G - Questionable.

Brady Norton, G - Questionable.

USC Trojans

Bryan Jackson, RB - Questionable.

Chasen Johnson, CB - Out.

Michigan vs USC Prediction and Pick

It is an absolute shock to see the Wolverines as 2.5-point underdogs, and it stinks of the same line that the Fighting Illini commanded before their game with the Trojans. Until USC shows any sort of defensive capability, taking them as a favorite is an extremely questionable prospect.