Tigers vs Mariners Odds, Spread, and Total

After 162 games and seven more in the playoffs, the Detroit Tigers' season comes down to one night in Seattle — with their ace on the mound and a trip to the ALCS on the line. Friday's decisive Game 5 starts at 8:08 p.m. EST at T-Mobile Park, with coverage on FOX.

Tarik Skubal, a Seattle native, gets the ball for the Tigers (87-75) and looks to build on a stellar postseason in which he's struck out 23 over 14.2 innings with a 1.84 ERA. The left-hander will pitch just a few miles from where he grew up, facing a Mariners lineup that's already given him trouble this season. He allowed seven runs in 10.2 innings against Seattle during the regular season, including a homer in each outing.

The Mariners (90-72) will send out George Kirby, who threw five strong innings in Game 1, with veteran right-hander Luis Castillo also available. In two appearances against the Tigers this season, Kirby gave up six runs and 11 hits in 11 innings, also allowing a home run in each start.

The Tigers forced the decider with a 9-3 comeback win in Game 4, sparked by Riley Greene's three-run homer and Spencer Torkelson's four-RBI night. A win would send Detroit to its first ALCS since 2013.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+166)

Mariners +1.5 (-172)

Money line

Tigers -117

Mariners +113

Total

OVER 6 (+110)

UNDER 6 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Mariners Betting Trends

Both teams are 5-5 in their last 10 games and 4-6 against the spread.

The OVER has hit in five of the past seven matchups between these two teams.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Tigers' past 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Mariners' last five home games.

The Tigers have lost 13 of their last 19 games.

The Mariners have lost five of their last seven matchups.

Tigers vs Mariners Injury Reports

Tigers

Matt Vierling, CF — Out (oblique).

Sawyer Gipson-Long, RP — Out (neck).

Reese Olson, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Mariners

Bryan Woo, SP — Out (pectoral).

Tigers vs Mariners Predictions and Picks

"Skubal had a sparkling 2.21 ERA this season, but he would've kept it under 2.00 (1.99, to be exact) had he not pitched against the Mariners. He allowed seven runs in 10.2 innings of work against the Mariners, with a home run in each game. Seattle won both of those games, and it also stole Game 2 when the Tigers could've taken a commanding series lead .... Skubal is the better starting pitcher, but the Mariners have his number and the depth to get it done at home. If you want to play it safe and think it could be close, I don't hate taking the Mariners." — Ryan Gilbert, Sports Illustrated