Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Detroit Red Wings will face the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second game in a row on Monday. The first meeting saw the Red Wings batter Toronto, scoring a…
The Detroit Red Wings will face the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second game in a row on Monday. The first meeting saw the Red Wings batter Toronto, scoring a whopping six goals, two of which came off the stick of left wing Lucas Raymond. The Maple Leafs produced fairly well offensively, but their defensive lapses ended up costing them a chance at keeping the contest competitive.
Interestingly enough, these teams have an opponent in common. The Red Wings got smoked by the Montreal Canadiens in their season opener, allowing five goals while only finding the back of the net once themselves. The same defensive lapses that cost them in the opener continued to harm them in their first matchup with Toronto. Goalies John Gibson and Cam Talbot have started a game each, and neither managed to play particularly well. Talbot is expected to get the nod on Monday, and the Red Wings might not be able to overcome another mediocre showing from him here.
Despite their recent loss, the Maple Leafs have reason for optimism. The combination of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares provides an intriguing mix of stability and scoring potency, especially against a suspect Detroit defense. In the net, Anthony Stolarz provides a reliable presence that can be counted on to rack up saves at a high clip. Toronto will also play on its home ice in this game, introducing further reason for belief after a three-goal loss.
Spread
- Red Wings +1.5 (-168)
- Maple Leafs -1.5 (+148)
Money line
- Red Wings +150
- Maple Leafs -162
Totals
- Over 6 (-109)
- Under 6 (-101)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends
- The Red Wings are 1-1 ATS this year.
- The Red Wings are playing in their first road game of the season on Monday.
- The over is 1-1 in Detroit's games.
- The Maple Leafs are also 1-1 ATS this year.
- The Maple Leafs covered in their only home game this season.
- The over is 2-0 in Toronto's games this year.
Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Injury Reports
Detroit Red Wings
- No injuries of note.
Toronto Maple Leafs
- Steven Lorentz, C - Out.
Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Prediction and Pick
David Racey of PickDawgz writes, "Detroit was able to bounce back from an ugly loss in game one with a nice win over Toronto in game two, but now they will be on the road to face the Maple Leafs. The Red Wings have had some early issues on defense and with their goaltending, which has been a theme for at least a few seasons. Toronto struggled to control the pace on Saturday night, but they are still the much more talented team in this matchup. I think the Leafs will come out strong, and with Detroit's defense being a question mark, I like the over here."
The over is the best pick on the board. The Red Wings have played poorly on defense, and the Leafs have the firepower to rack up goals in the blink of an eye. Add in a couple of scores from Detroit, and the over should cash easily.