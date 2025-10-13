Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Red Wings will face the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second game in a row on Monday. The first meeting saw the Red Wings batter Toronto, scoring a whopping six goals, two of which came off the stick of left wing Lucas Raymond. The Maple Leafs produced fairly well offensively, but their defensive lapses ended up costing them a chance at keeping the contest competitive.

Interestingly enough, these teams have an opponent in common. The Red Wings got smoked by the Montreal Canadiens in their season opener, allowing five goals while only finding the back of the net once themselves. The same defensive lapses that cost them in the opener continued to harm them in their first matchup with Toronto. Goalies John Gibson and Cam Talbot have started a game each, and neither managed to play particularly well. Talbot is expected to get the nod on Monday, and the Red Wings might not be able to overcome another mediocre showing from him here.

Despite their recent loss, the Maple Leafs have reason for optimism. The combination of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares provides an intriguing mix of stability and scoring potency, especially against a suspect Detroit defense. In the net, Anthony Stolarz provides a reliable presence that can be counted on to rack up saves at a high clip. Toronto will also play on its home ice in this game, introducing further reason for belief after a three-goal loss.

Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-168)

Maple Leafs -1.5 (+148)

Money line

Red Wings +150

Maple Leafs -162

Totals

Over 6 (-109)

Under 6 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends

The Red Wings are 1-1 ATS this year.

The Red Wings are playing in their first road game of the season on Monday.

The over is 1-1 in Detroit's games.

The Maple Leafs are also 1-1 ATS this year.

The Maple Leafs covered in their only home game this season.

The over is 2-0 in Toronto's games this year.

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

No injuries of note.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Steven Lorentz, C - Out.

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Prediction and Pick

David Racey of PickDawgz writes, "Detroit was able to bounce back from an ugly loss in game one with a nice win over Toronto in game two, but now they will be on the road to face the Maple Leafs. The Red Wings have had some early issues on defense and with their goaltending, which has been a theme for at least a few seasons. Toronto struggled to control the pace on Saturday night, but they are still the much more talented team in this matchup. I think the Leafs will come out strong, and with Detroit's defense being a question mark, I like the over here."