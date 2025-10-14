5 Mind-Blowing Steve Yzerman Facts

Steve Yzerman is a true Detroit sports legend, having played all 22 of his NHL seasons with the Red Wings. He's also in the Hockey Hall of Fame and one of the league's greatest players, finishing with 692 goals and 1,755 points. Among his many other accolades were the Lester B. Pearson Award (now called the Ted Lindsay Award) for most outstanding player, the Conn Smythe Trophy for most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance.

Discover the following five mind-blowing facts about Steve Yzerman.

1. The Longest-Serving Red Wings Captain

Yzerman is the longest-serving captain in North American sports history. He was the Red Wings captain for 19 straight seasons, from 1986 until 2006. Among the four North American sports leagues — Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, the National Basketball Association, and the National Football League — this is the longest that any player has worn a captain's "C." With the number of players who get traded or go to another team for big bucks, that longevity simply doesn't happen nowadays.

Along with that length of time, there was some strong leadership from Yzerman. He got to be the captain of the Red Wings through some up-and-down moments for Detroit. The team struggled in the 1980s, before emerging as a Stanley Cup dynasty in the late 1990s into the early 2000s. Despite coaching changes, new players, and tough playoff losses, Yzerman was the Red Wings' core player and poured his emotions into this team.

Despite his skill and hockey smarts, Yzerman was also known as a quiet workhorse who loved to lead by example. He had all the good qualities of being one of the best leaders in sports history.

2. Playing Hurt

In the 2002 playoffs, Yzerman played through a terrible knee injury. It was the type of injury that many players might consider retiring over, given the pain.

Not only did he play through this tough injury, but he also led the Red Wings to a Stanley Cup title. During that playoff run, Yzerman picked up 23 points and did well on even-strength play and special teams -- and he did it after turning 37 years old.

In the post-Cup celebration, doctors said it was a miracle that he was able to skate. Yzerman missed most of the following season recovering. It remains one of the most remarkable performances in hockey history.

3. Yzerman Almost Didn't Become a Red Wing

Yzerman's success with Detroit almost didn't happen. In the 1983 draft, rumors were going around that the Red Wings had someone else in mind. Had Pat LaFontaine, a native of Waterford, Michigan, been available at No. 4, Red Wings GM Jim Devellano likely would have taken him. But as was expected, LaFontaine never made it to the Wings in the first place, going third overall to the New York Islanders.

Detroit fans can thank Devellano for ultimately making the push to get Yzerman. Devellano saw potential in him, and it ended up being one of the best calls made in franchise history. If the team picked someone else, the handful of cups, Red Wings leadership mentality, and "Hockeytown" brand likely wouldn't have happened.

4. He Experienced a Rival Championship

After a legendary career as a player, Yzerman still wanted to be around hockey and got into management. Surprisingly, the first team he made an impact on wasn't the Red Wings, but the rival Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa hired Yzerman in 2010. The Bolts team was looking for consistency and playoff success — characteristics he was all about.

For the next almost decade, Yzerman made great draft picks and trades and hired a solid head coach in Jon Cooper. After he built this great group of core players, he decided to step down from the role in 2018. The Lightning would go on to win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. It was all thanks to Yzerman's vision. He knew the ins and outs of the game, whether he was on the bench or behind it.

5. Always A Winner

Not many athletes can say that they won at every level of the sport they are good at, but Yzerman is that guy. He helped Team Canada win gold at the 2002 Winter Olympics, ending a 50-year drought for the men's hockey team. That team was stacked with hockey legends, including some iconic Canadian hockey players.

As executive director for Team Canada, he built teams that won gold in 2010 and 2014. Both of these teams played very well on both sides of the puck, especially on the defensive side of things. Yzerman, helping out with Canadian hockey, just kept stacking up his legacy.