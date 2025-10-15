Panthers vs Red Wings: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Florida Panthers look to get back in the win column and tighten up their defense against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Panthers are 3-1 and just lost to the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-2. Florida was down 2-0, tied things up early in the third period, but a late goal and two empty netters put it away. The Panthers outshot the Flyers 26-22 and out-hit them 24-8. The power play went 1-for-5 and the penalty kill was 5-for-5. Florida was chasing the game from the start and didn't score in five-on-five play. They could have done better on the power play and went to the box less. Sam Reinhart was the third star of the game with a goal and an assist.

The Red Wings are 2-1 and just beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2. Detroit had a 2-0 lead in the third period, slowly gave that up, and scored in the final minute to get a solid road win. The Red Wings were outshot 40-15 and lost in faceoffs 38-23. Detroit was playing its their heels a lot, but came through with a few quality scoring chances. The Red Wings went 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Goalie Cam Talbot was the first star with 38 saves.

Spread

Panthers -1.5 (+188)

Red Wings +1.5 (-222)

Money line

Panthers -133

Red Wings +126

Total

OVER 6 (+106)

UNDER 6 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Red Wings Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in eight of Florida's last 11 games.

Florida is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Florida is 13-3 SU in its last 16 games against Detroit.

The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last seven games.

Detroit is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Detroit's last seven games against Florida.

Panthers vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

Dmitry Kulikov, D - Injured reserve

Matthew Tkachuk, LW - Injured reserve

Tomas Nosek, LW - Injured reserve

Aleksander Barkov, C - Injured reserve

Detroit Red Wings

Lucas Raymond, LW - Day-to-day

Shai Buium, D - Injured reserve

Nate Danielson, C - Injured reserve

Panthers vs Red Wings Predictions and Picks

Florida is 16th in scoring, ninth in goals against, fourth on the power play, and tied for first on the penalty kill. Brad Marchand leads the team in points. The Panthers are coming off of their worst defensive game of the season, and they were playing from behind. This team likes to get early leads and from there, play physical, defensive hockey. Florida might just be adjusting to road play, and they will try to bounce back at five-on-five.

Detroit is ninth in scoring, tied for 19th in goals against, tied for sixth on the power play, and tied for 11th on the penalty kill. Patrick Kane leads the team in points. The Red Wings have won two games in a row and the defense is trending up. Detroit needs to create more scoring chances and have more offensive zone time. Then Talbot helped steal that last win against Toronto, but the game could have easily gone the other way. Doing the little things right on offense can lead to more consistent good play with the puck.

Best Bet: Panthers Money Line