5 Things To Watch For When Michigan Takes On Washington

For the second week in a row, the Michigan Wolverines football team will be taking on a high-powered offense, this time, in the form of Washington.

These two teams have become well-acquainted with one another in recent years, with this matchup being the fourth time they’ve met since 2021. Most notably, the two squads met in the College Football Playoff National Championship two seasons ago, with the Wolverines emerging victorious.

Now, Michigan and Washington are conference foes with many more matchups on the horizon. This one, however, could be a turning point for each team this season, as both the Wolverines and the Huskies sit at 2-1 in the conference.

Here are five things to keep an eye on when Michigan takes on Washington…

Can Michigan’s Offensive Line Hold Up?

Last Saturday against USC, Michigan’s offensive line lost the line of scrimmage battle against the Trojans defensive line. Washington allows even fewer rushing yards per game than USC, so the run block is going to have to be very tight. Early reports from head coach Sherrone Moore indicate junior running back Justice Haynes will be questionable, which could provide an even bigger challenge.

Further, the Huskies don’t have an elite pass rush, so if all goes to plan with the O-line, freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood should have some time to work.

Washington Is Vulnerable Through The Air

While Washington’s run defense is one of the best in the Big Ten, it has some holes in its pass defense. The Huskies have allowed 271 pass yards per game during conference play, the fifth-worst mark in the Big Ten.

Airing the ball out isn’t necessarily the Wolverines’ bread and butter, but it’s where Washington is most vulnerable, so Michigan may try to force the issue, especially if Haynes is out.

Demond Williams Jr. Is Very Good

Washington sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten. Last Saturday against Rutgers, Williams threw 21-for-27 for a ridiculous 402 yards and two touchdowns. If that wasn’t enough, he also added 136 yards on the ground and two more touchdowns. In total, he gained 538 yards of total offense alongside four scores.

Michigan’s defense will have a tall task with Williams under center, and it will need to contain him to give the offense a chance to keep up.

Will Michigan’s Run Defense Bounce Back?

The Wolverines rush defense had a rough game against USC. Even with the Trojan’s top two running backs out with injury, walk-on redshirt freshman King Miller burst for 158 yards on 18 attempts.

Against Washington, Michigan will look to prove that the performance at USC was a fluke. Purely on yards-per-game allowed, the Wolverines boast the top rush defense in the Big Ten, and they will need to return to that form against a very solid running back in Jonah Coleman.

The Turnover Battle