Sherrone Moore Describes Aftermath Of Wolverines’ Bad Loss On WCSX

The Michigan Wolverines and head coach Sherrone Moore are doing their best to put their worst loss of the season behind them.

Michigan dropped out of the AP Poll Top 25 altogether after last Saturday's 31-13 loss to USC, in which the Trojans' high-powered offense torched the Wolverines for 489 yards of total offense. The Michigan defense totaled just six pressures without a sack, and missed 15 tackles as USC pass-catchers averaged 6.6 yards after the catch (via Pro Football Focus). Offensively, quarterback Bryce Underwood posted a middling 61.8 QBR, while the Wolverines' typically productive rushing attack averaged just 3.5 yards per carry.

It's a night that the players and Moore would like to forget. And considering the week-to-week nature of football, it's important to have a short memory either way. Moore is doing his best to make the team put the loss behind them and look toward a Week 8 matchup with the Washington Huskies. But he explained in his newest interview with Jim O'Brien on 94.7 WCSX that he gave the team a little time to process it and learn from their mistakes -- and they've already turned the page.

"I mean, never good after a [bad] game, losses are hard," Moore said. "But, 24-hour rule, we've got to move on. We've got a big game this week and we've got to go beat Washington. So, we've got a lot to learn from, a lot to fix. And, you know, as coaches, as players, we've attacked it head-on, and that's where we're at."

Moore also acknowledged that he and his staff adjusted their plans for the Wolverines' upcoming game against the Huskies, in their second rematch since the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship. The team isn't looking to repeat the approach that led to their most disappointing outing of the season so far.

"You have things you do, but sometimes you have to change them. Sometimes you've got to adjust to what you're doing, and you can't just continue to do the same drills over and over again," Moore said. "So that's been addressed, and we'll keep addressing those things. We go through the week, and the players too, they take a lot of pride in it, so they're more disappointed than anybody. And I think people sometimes forget that the players are the ones that are out there. They're the ones playing, putting everything into it, and the coaches are doing the same. So they're extremely disappointed with the performance, and they've already started getting to work."

Michigan takes on Washington at noon EST on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.