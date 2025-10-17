Lightning vs Red Wings: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to get back in the win column as they face off with the Detroit Red Wings.

The Lightning are 1-2-1 and just lost to the Washington Capitals, 3-2 in overtime. Tampa Bay had two one-goal leads in this game and couldn't hold the Caps off. The Bolts were outshot 28-19 and 23-8 in hits. They went 1-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Tampa was good at blocking shots, but they could have used a few more quality chances and zone time. Brayden Point was the third star of the game with one goal.

The Red Wings are 3-1 and just beat the Florida Panthers 4-1. Detroit got a 2-0 lead in the second period and added two empty netters in the third, to take down the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Red Wings outshot the Panthers 25-21, but lost in hits 32-15. Detroit was 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. The ice felt tilted at times, which led to the Red Wings blocking a lot of shots. Plus, Detroit gave the puck away a decent amount.



Spread

Lightning -1.5 (+166)

Red Wings +1.5 (-188)

Money line

Lightning -143

Red Wings +135

Total

OVER 6 (-107)

UNDER 6 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lightning vs Red Wings Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of Tampa Bay's last seven games.

Tampa Bay is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

Tampa Bay is 2-5 SU in its last seven games against Detroit.

Detroit is 6-2 SU in its last eight games.

Detroit is 6-1 SU in its last seven games at home.

Detroit is 4-2 SU in its last six games when playing at home against Tampa Bay.

Lightning vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Lightning

Scott Sabourin, RW - Day-to-day

Zemgus Girgensons, C - Injured reserve

Niko Huuhtanen, RW - Injured reserve

Nick Paul, LW - Injured reserve

Detroit Red Wings

Lucas Raymond, LW - Day-to-day

Shai Buium, D - Injured reserve

Nate Danielson, C - Injured reserve

Lightning vs Red Wings Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is 16th in scoring, tied for 27th in goals against, fifth on the power play, and 12th on the penalty kill. Nikita Kucherov is the Lightning's all-time leading scorer against the Red Wings with 52 points (21 goals, 31 assists) in 40 games. Tampa's top forwards have been a force this season, especially on the power play. Three of their four games this season have been one-goal games and getting the special teams in order can sometimes be the difference maker. The Bolts need early offense and better defense in periods two and three.

Detroit is ninth in scoring, 10th in goals against, tied for sixth on the power play, and tied for 10th on the penalty kill. The Red Wings offense has been hot, and the team is looking for their fourth win in a row. Mason Appleton and Michael Rasmussen have been key contributors for Detroit. With the Lightning defense struggling in the early season, Detroit could try to score throughout the game. Appleton has been a surprise star for the Red Wings and the Lightning will need to be ready to adjust some defensive strategies.

Best Bet: Over