Washington Huskies at Michigan Wolverines: Odds, Spread, and Total

Michigan's loss to USC exposed some of the same flaws that came to light when the Oklahoma Sooners beat the Wolverines in September. Quarterback Bryce Underwood was more effective against the No. 20 ranked Sooners than in UM's Week 2 defeat, but once again, the running game didn't provide enough support. Southern Cal out-rushed the visiting Wolverines 224 yards to 109 and only punted twice in the game.

The Maize and Blue will try to rebound against the Washington Huskies at the Big House at noon this Saturday. The Michigan Wolverines boast a 10-point edge on the point spread against the Huskies.

In contrast to this week's game odds, the 5-1 Huskies have acquitted themselves well in wins and losses alike. Standout safety Alex McLaughlin's defense allowed No. 1 ranked Ohio State 14 points through three quarters of the Buckeyes' tough 24-6 win. UW has won its other five games by an average margin of 27.

Spread

Huskies +4.5 (-108)

Wolverines -4.5 (-108)

Money line

Huskies +170

Wolverines -194

Total

Over 51.5 (-106)

Under 51.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Washington Huskies at Michigan Wolverines Betting Trends

Michigan's loss to Southern Cal snapped a three-game winning streak.

Totals have gone under in four of Michigan's first six games this season.

Michigan beat Washington three straight times before losing in 2024.

Washington Huskies at Michigan Wolverines Injury Reports

Washington Huskies

Linebacker Taariq Al-Uqdah is out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

Defensive End Zach Durfee is out with an elbow injury.

Offensive guard Carver Willis is out with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Rashid Williams is questionable with a collarbone injury.

Cornerback Tacario Davis is questionable with an upper body injury.

Michigan Wolverines

Offensive tackle Andrew Babalola is out with a knee injury.

Running back Justice Haynes is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Davis Warren is questionable with a knee injury.

Running back Donovan Johnson is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Micah Ka'apana is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Washington Huskies at Michigan Wolverines Predictions and Picks

Washington's got a sneaky weakness that explains much of Michigan's wide point spread. If the Huskies' backed up Demond Williams Jr.'s offense with a decent kicking game, the Pac-12 transplant might be considered a stronger contender in 2025. UW would get a tighter spread at the Big House if its special-teams play wasn't a big disappointment, currently ranked No. 102 in the FBS.

Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire argues that it's much the same for Michigan on special teams this year: "Michigan is way behind the curve in nearly every special teams metric." A concern is that if the UM offensive line doesn't fare better against Washington, any field-position woes will be made worse.