Michigan Rides Strong Second Half To Defeat Washington

Bouncing back from last week's loss to USC, Michigan (5-2 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) convincingly handled Washington (5-2, 2-2) by a score of 24-7.

After a rough showing last week at USC, the Wolverines offense looked the best it had all season. Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood threw 21 of 27 for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Jordan Marshall took over lead running back duties with Justice Haynes sidelined with injury and had a great day, running for 133 yards and a touchdown on 25 attempts.

Michigan's defense was quite staunch as well. Washington's offense is one of the most prolific in the Big Ten, and the Wolverines held the Huskies to just seven points.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The scoring was naught for the first 14 minutes of the first quarter. Michigan turned in a three-and-out and a turnover on downs on its first two possessions, and the Huskies punted and missed a field goal on theirs. Washington looked more comfortable on offense, but it still had zero points to show for it.

The Wolverines finally broke the seal on the final full drive of the first quarter. Working with pace, Underwood and Marshall led Michigan on a seven-play, 80-yard drive, capped off by a 22-yard touchdown reception from freshman wide receiver Andrew Marsh, giving Michigan a 7-0 lead.

Michigan's defense continued to bend, but not break. For the third time in three drives, the Huskies worked into plus territory, but came away empty-handed. Especially considering the high-powered nature of Washington's offense, the zero on the scoreboard in the second quarter was a luxury. But the Wolverines could not take advantage, as senior kicker Dominic Zvada hooked a 48-yarder wide left. With just over five minutes left in the half, the score remained 7-0 in favor of Michigan.

The Huskies finally broke their scoring drought on the final series of the first half. The 13-play, 70-yard touchdown drive knotted up that score at seven apiece heading into the break.

Michigan's defense didn't falter out of halftime, however, immediately forcing Washington's first three-and-out of the game. But once again, the offense just couldn't take advantage. The Wolverines put together a good drive, but they went for a fourth down conversion on the 6-yard line, and for the second time this game, they were denied and came away with no points.

As the third quarter wound down, it seemed as though the fourth quarter would start with a 7-7 tie. Michigan punted with 1:30 left in the quarter and put the Huskies at their own 18-yard line. But on the first play of the drive, sophomore linebacker Cole Sullivan came away with his second interception of the year.

And the Wolverines immediately cashed in. On the first play of the drive, Marshall broke off a 14-yard touchdown run to put Michigan up 14-7.

Michigan's flurry of big plays wasn't over yet. Washington picked up back-to-back 17-yard receptions to push the ball into plus territory. But once again, the Wolverines defense came up big.

Whether it was a miscommunication or a bad throw, Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. missed his target, and the ball flew right into senior linebacker Jimmy Rolder's hands for Williams' second interception in four plays.

The Wolverines offense capitalized once again. The biggest play of the drive came on a third-and-11 on their own 47-yard line. Underwood was under pressure and was on his back foot, but he remained calm and threw a dot to junior tight end Deakon Tonielli for a 28-yard conversion.

Another junior tight end, this time Zack Marshall, capped off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown reception to make the score 21-7 in Michigan's favor with 10 minutes to play.

On the ensuing drive, the Huskies needed points, and fast. But Michigan's defense did what it had all day and held strong against the Washington attack. The Wolverines didn't allow a first down and forced a fumble on a fourth-and-3, which the Huskies recovered on their own 17-yard line.

Michigan cashed in with a field goal, making it a three-possession game and all but sealing the Wolverine victory. But for good measure, sophomore defensive back Jacob Oden came down with Michigan's third interception of the second half, icing the game for good.