Buccaneers vs Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to make it three wins in a row and maintain their number one seed position, in the NFC, against the Detroit Lions.
The Buccaneers are 5-1 and just beat the San Francisco 49ers, 30-19. It was a close first half and the Bucs defense picked things up in the second half to slowly pull away. Tampa Bay lost in time of possession, but picked up two turnovers, and went 2-for-2 in the red zone. The Bucs offense was just a little more efficient in the passing game and the defense sacked the quarterback six times. Quarterback Baker Mayfield led the way on offense with 256 yards, on 17 of 23 completed passes, and two touchdowns.
The Lions are 4-2 and just lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 30-17. It was a close first half and the Chiefs built up a 10-point lead in the second half. The passing and rushing yards were pretty close and so was time of possession. This game was lost in the red zone, where Detroit was 1-for-2 and Kansas City was 4-for-6. There were no turnovers in this game and the Chiefs converted on a couple fourth downs, and benefited from a few Lions penalties. Quarterback Jared Goff went 23 of 29, for 203 yards, and two touchdowns.
Spread
- Buccaneers +5.5 (+104)
- Lions -5.5 (-108)
Money line
- Buccaneers +223
- Lions -243
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-108)
- UNDER 52.5 (+104)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Buccaneers vs Lions Betting Trends
- Tampa Bay is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games.
- Tampa Bay is 5-1 SU in its last six games.
- Detroit is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in eight of Detroit's last 12 games.
- Detroit is 16-4 SU in its last 20 games.
Buccaneers vs Lions Injury Reports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Lavonte David, LB Questionable
- Josh Williams, RB - Questionable
- Mike Evans, WR - Questionable
- Bucky Irving, RB - Doubtful
- Chris Godwin Jr., WR - Doubtful
- Emeka Egbuka, WR - Questionable
- Luke Haggard, OT - Questionable
- Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured reserve
- Luke Goedeke, OT - Injured reserve
- Rashad Wisdom, S - Injured reserve
- Ko Kieft, TE - Injured reserve
- Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured reserve
- Cody Mauch, G - Injured reserve
- Jaden Smith, WR - Injured reserve
- JJ Roberts, S - Injured reserve
- David Walker, LB - Injured reserve
Detroit Lions
- Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable
- Alim McNeill, DT - Out
- Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable
- DJ Reader, DT - Questionable
- Miles Frazier, G - Out
- Josh Paschal, DE - Out
- Daniel Thomas, S - Injured reserve
- Avonte Maddox, CB - Out
- Marcus Davenport, DE - Injured reserve
- Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out
- Terrion Arnold, CB - Out
- Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable
- Giovanni Manu, OT - Injured reserve
- Khalil Dorsey, CB - Injured reserve
- D.J, Reed, CB - Injured reserve
- Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve
- Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve
- Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve
- Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve
- Justin Herron, OT - Injured reserve
- Kenny Yeboah, TE - Injured reserve
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve
- Dan Jackson, S - Injured reserve
- Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out
Buccaneers vs Lions Predictions and Picks
Tampa Bay is currently ranked seventh in passing yards, 20th in rushing yards, sixth in points scored, and 24th in points against. The Bucs receiving core is banged up and Chris Godwin and rookie Emeka Egbuka might be out for this game. Whether the team is injured or not, Mayfield has found a way to continue to stack up the wins. Tampa is 3-0 on the road and all of those wins were by three points or fewer. The Bucs rushing defense will look to slow down the Lions' rushing game depth and the passing defense will try to keep the sacks going.
Detroit is currently 14th in passing yards, eighth in rushing yards, second in points scored, and 18th in points against. The Lions secondary has some injuries going for them, and they might struggle to stop some big passing plays. However, they will have their explosive running game going for them and great playmakers on the receiving end like Amon-Ra St. Brown. This team is 2-0 at home and those games were blowouts. This is a huge game for an early first seed standing in the NFC and Detroit knows that they can keep up with Tampa Bay's production on offense.
Best Bet: Lions Spread
The Buccaneers have beaten some solid opponents on the road this season, and it took some late-game heroics and even some late comebacks to pull it off. Tampa can't have a slow start in this game or the Lions will run away with it. This game will come down to who takes care of the ball more and converts more in the red zone.