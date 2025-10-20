Buccaneers vs Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to make it three wins in a row and maintain their number one seed position, in the NFC, against the Detroit Lions.

The Buccaneers are 5-1 and just beat the San Francisco 49ers, 30-19. It was a close first half and the Bucs defense picked things up in the second half to slowly pull away. Tampa Bay lost in time of possession, but picked up two turnovers, and went 2-for-2 in the red zone. The Bucs offense was just a little more efficient in the passing game and the defense sacked the quarterback six times. Quarterback Baker Mayfield led the way on offense with 256 yards, on 17 of 23 completed passes, and two touchdowns.

The Lions are 4-2 and just lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 30-17. It was a close first half and the Chiefs built up a 10-point lead in the second half. The passing and rushing yards were pretty close and so was time of possession. This game was lost in the red zone, where Detroit was 1-for-2 and Kansas City was 4-for-6. There were no turnovers in this game and the Chiefs converted on a couple fourth downs, and benefited from a few Lions penalties. Quarterback Jared Goff went 23 of 29, for 203 yards, and two touchdowns.

Spread

Buccaneers +5.5 (+104)

Lions -5.5 (-108)

Money line

Buccaneers +223

Lions -243

Total

OVER 52.5 (-108)

UNDER 52.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Buccaneers vs Lions Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games.

Tampa Bay is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Detroit is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Detroit's last 12 games.

Detroit is 16-4 SU in its last 20 games.

Buccaneers vs Lions Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lavonte David, LB Questionable

Josh Williams, RB - Questionable

Mike Evans, WR - Questionable

Bucky Irving, RB - Doubtful

Chris Godwin Jr., WR - Doubtful

Emeka Egbuka, WR - Questionable

Luke Haggard, OT - Questionable

Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured reserve

Luke Goedeke, OT - Injured reserve

Rashad Wisdom, S - Injured reserve

Ko Kieft, TE - Injured reserve

Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured reserve

Cody Mauch, G - Injured reserve

Jaden Smith, WR - Injured reserve

JJ Roberts, S - Injured reserve

David Walker, LB - Injured reserve

Detroit Lions

Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable

Alim McNeill, DT - Out

Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable

DJ Reader, DT - Questionable

Miles Frazier, G - Out

Josh Paschal, DE - Out

Daniel Thomas, S - Injured reserve

Avonte Maddox, CB - Out

Marcus Davenport, DE - Injured reserve

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out

Terrion Arnold, CB - Out

Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable

Giovanni Manu, OT - Injured reserve

Khalil Dorsey, CB - Injured reserve

D.J, Reed, CB - Injured reserve

Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve

Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve

Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve

Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve

Justin Herron, OT - Injured reserve

Kenny Yeboah, TE - Injured reserve

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve

Dan Jackson, S - Injured reserve

Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out

Buccaneers vs Lions Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is currently ranked seventh in passing yards, 20th in rushing yards, sixth in points scored, and 24th in points against. The Bucs receiving core is banged up and Chris Godwin and rookie Emeka Egbuka might be out for this game. Whether the team is injured or not, Mayfield has found a way to continue to stack up the wins. Tampa is 3-0 on the road and all of those wins were by three points or fewer. The Bucs rushing defense will look to slow down the Lions' rushing game depth and the passing defense will try to keep the sacks going.

Detroit is currently 14th in passing yards, eighth in rushing yards, second in points scored, and 18th in points against. The Lions secondary has some injuries going for them, and they might struggle to stop some big passing plays. However, they will have their explosive running game going for them and great playmakers on the receiving end like Amon-Ra St. Brown. This team is 2-0 at home and those games were blowouts. This is a huge game for an early first seed standing in the NFC and Detroit knows that they can keep up with Tampa Bay's production on offense.

Best Bet: Lions Spread