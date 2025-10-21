Ranking The 5 Greatest Wide Receivers In Detroit Lions History

The NFL is home to countless franchises with storied pasts in their passing offenses. The Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, and New England Patriots are all instantly recognizable teams that have created some of the NFL's most memorable moments, on the strength of legendary quarterbacks and dynamic wide receivers. The Detroit Lions do not enjoy the same level of success at the NFL level, but do boast a handful of electrifying players recognized as among the best of their eras -- if not all time.

The Detroit Lions have a well-known history at the wide receiver position, where they have deployed some of the most talented names ever to play the position. That tradition has continued into modern days. The five players below are the most notable wideouts the Lions have had the privilege of employing.

5. Golden Tate

While Tate played in Detroit for only five seasons, he had a massive impact both on and off the field. Throughout that span, Tate amassed 4,741 yards and 22 touchdowns, good for eighth all-time on the Lions' receiving list. He is only 500 yards behind Brett Perriman, the fifth man on the list, and Perriman played a full season more than Tate did in Detroit. Had Tate stuck around the Motor City a bit longer, he would undoubtedly be in the top 5.

Off the field, Tate helped give the Lions an identity. His constant trash-talking, paired with quarterback Matthew Stafford's toughness, provides the offense with an edge it sorely lacked in prior seasons. Tate made the Lions' offense fun and energetic, a valuable contribution to a team that almost everyone often overlooked.

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown

It might be a bit of a shock to see St. Brown already this high in the rankings, but he deserves it. Through four seasons and change, the USC product has 5,303 receiving yards, fourth on Detroit's all-time list. He has also earned a couple of First Team All-Pro honors and three Pro Bowl selections, making him one of the most decorated receivers in Detroit history.

St. Brown's contributions have been a significant part of Detroit's resurgence to one of the best teams in the league, making him worthy of this spot on the list.

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

3. Johnnie Morton

Morton might be the least recognizable name on this list, but he is a massive part of the wide receiver tradition in Detroit. Another former USC Trojan, Morton played second fiddle to the next man on this list, for the entirety of his tenure with the Lions. Regardless, Morton still managed to produce at a ridiculously high level, putting up 469 catches, 6,499 yards, and 35 touchdowns in his time in Detroit.

While Moore drew the majority of opposing defenses' attention, Morton served as a deadly deep threat, capable of stretching the field. In 1998, Morton caught a 98-yard touchdown. Without him, Moore would undoubtedly have had a tougher time putting up the numbers that he did.

2. Herman Moore

If it were not for Morton's presence, Moore might be one of the most recognizable Lions offensive players of all time. In 11 years in Detroit, the 6-foot-4 wide receiver amassed the most receiving yards in Detroit history at the time.

Accolades also poured in for Moore, with four Pro Bowl selections and three First Team All-Pro picks. Moore's ability to use his frame to bully defenders paved the way for a similar receiver who would go on to surpass him and nearly every other receiver in NFL history.

1. Calvin Johnson

There was never any doubt as to who would headline this list. Many consider Calvin Johnson to be the most purely talented wide receiver in NFL history. His combination of size and speed gave defenses fits, as there was not a single cornerback around in his era that could cover him one-on-one. Without a double-team, Johnson was essentially wide open.

On the goal line, his 6-foot-5 build allowed Johnson to mercilessly push around defenders, making the corner fade a consistently productive play at a level never seen before in the league.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, all of Johnson's physical talents translated directly to statistical production. He earned more than 2,500 yards more than Moore through the air, racking up 11,619 yards over only nine seasons. Johnson had plenty of gas left in the tank when he retired, so fans will never know how far up the all-time receiving list Johnson could have gone.

An Overlooked Tradition

Due to their lack of playoff success as a franchise, the Lions do not get the credit they deserve for their strong history of wide receivers that have passed through the team facilities. Moore was one of the best receivers of the '90s, and Johnson is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As St. Brown continues to ascend, he has a legitimate shot of joining both as a historically excellent player.