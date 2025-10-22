Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls: Odds, Spread, and Total

Motor City is ready to build on last season's exciting bid in the NBA playoffs. Detroit's turnaround in 2024-25 made the franchise only the second club to triple its win total from the previous year. All that remains for Cade Cunningham's team is to spend an autumn proving that last spring wasn't a fluke.

The Detroit Pistons will try to take an important first step by beating the rival Chicago Bulls in this Wednesday night's 2025-26 regular season debut at United Center in Chicago at 8 p.m. EST.

Detroit has beaten Chicago three straight times, including a 127-119 win in the Windy City on Feb. 2.

Spread

Pistons -3.5 (-109)

Bulls +3.5 (-105)

Money line

Pistons -156

Bulls +141

Total

Over 234 (-101)

Under 234 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls Betting Trends

Detroit has defeated Chicago in three consecutive meetings.

Totals have gone over in six of the last nine contests.

Chicago went just 18-23 at home last season.

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Guard Jaden Ivey is out following an arthroscopic knee procedure.

Guard Marcus Sasser is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Chicago Bulls

Guard Coby White is questionable with a calf injury.

Forward Zach Collins is out with a left wrist fracture.

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls Predictions and Picks

The Pistons are betting favorites to defeat the Bulls, but it's gambling that may have contributed to the team's significant load of roster drama in preseason. Award-winning sixth man Malik Beasley has come under investigation by the NBA and the FBI for alleged violations of the league's gambling policy. In the meanwhile, guard Jaden Ivey's severe October injury leaves another gap in the Detroit backcourt.

Chicago Bulls fans are also nervous about injuries and lineup changes that could restrict the Bulls' ability to improve on last year's mediocre brand of hoops. Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation thinks that the injury loss of big man Zach Collins will affect Chicago's fresh season “pretty drastically,” adding that guard Coby White will be limited upon return from his own injury just as the Bulls need a lot of offense to get by.