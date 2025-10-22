Red Wings vs Sabres: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Red Wings are looking for their sixth straight win, as they battle the Buffalo Sabres.

The Red Wings are 5-1 and just beat the Edmonton Oilers, 4-2. Detroit was up 3-1 after two periods of play and were able to get an empty net insurance goal in the third. The Red Wings outshot the Oilers 25-18 and out-hit them 24-19. Detroit was good with the offensive zone time and puck possession. They didn't get a power play chance in this game, but the penalty kill went 1-for-1. The first star of the game was Emmitt Finnie, who scored two goals and had one assist, for the Red Wings. Also, Dylan Larkin was the second star, with two goals and two assists.

The Sabres are 2-4 and just lost to the Montreal Canadiens, 4-2. Buffalo was down 1-0 in the first period, tied things up in the second period, went down two goals in the third, cut the deficit to one, but gave up an empty netter to put things away. The Sabres outshot the Canadiens 32-31, but were out-hit 22-15. The power play went 0-for-1, but the penalty kill was 1-for-1. Buffalo had a decent amount of good looks, but couldn't seem to get the puck to the net in those quality chances.

Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-258)

Sabres -1.5 (+223)

Money line

Red Wings -101

Sabres -104

Total

OVER 6 (-109)

UNDER 6 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Sabres Betting Trends

Detroit is 5-0 SU in its last five games.

Detroit is 5-1 SU in its last six games against Buffalo.

Detroit is 4-11 SU in its last 15 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Buffalo's last 12 games.

Buffalo is 3-8 SU in its last 11 games.

The total has gone OVER in nine of Buffalo's last 12 games against Detroit.

Red Wings vs Sabres Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane, RW - Out

Shai Buium, D - Injured reserve

Nate Danielson, C - Injured reserve

Buffalo Sabres

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G - Injured reserve

Beck Malenstyn, LW - Injured reserve

Justin Danforth, RW - Injured reserve

Jacob Bryson, D - Out

Josh Norris, C - Injured reserve

Carson Meyer, RW - Injured reserve

Michael Kesselring, D - Injured reserve

Jordan Greenway, LW - Injured reserve

Red Wings vs Sabres Predictions and Picks

Detroit is ninth in scoring, sixth in goals against, 13th on the power play, and fourth on the penalty kill. Dylan Larkin leads the team in goals, assists, and points. He even has a six-game point streak going. The Red Wings are playing well on both sides of the puck and taking down some of the best teams in the league. Detroit is about to head on the road for a while and see if their good play can transfer over. It will be another good test for them in this young season. This team has been disciplined and playing well in even-strength play.

Buffalo is 27th in scoring, tied for 16th in goals against, sixth on the power play, and second on the penalty kill. The Sabres have good forward and prospect depth, and have been somewhat competitive, despite some early-season injury bugs. The penalty kill has been their strength so far, but the offense hasn't done much lately. The team has struggled to defend leads, and some younger defensemen have been inconsistent. The goaltending duo has been inconsistent, and the team lacks depth in their top-six.

Best Bet: Red Wings Money line