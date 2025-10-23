Detroit Red Wings vs New York Islanders: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Islanders' trajectory as a team makes New York seem likely to conquer Detroit when the Islanders host the Red Wings at UBS Arena this Thursday at 7 p.m. EST. The Islanders have won three consecutive times, while the Red Wings had a hot streak of their own ended by Buffalo on Wednesday. Detroit's skaters must finish off a road trip and try to get the momentum going again.

That's not a reason to favor the Islanders to win according to Las Vegas, or at least, it's not good enough for bookmakers to favor the Isles by much. The visiting Red Wings are considered very live underdogs, with a money line set at close to even risk and reward.

What do the sportsbooks know that fans don't know? Maybe they know how long it takes for a goaltender to adjust to having a new coach, the latest twist in the Ilya Sorokin saga consuming New York hockey.

Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-200)

Islanders -1.5 (+174)

Money line

Red Wings +129

Islanders -135

Total

Over 6 (-104)

Under 6 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Red Wings vs New York Islanders Betting Trends

The New York Islanders have won three straight games.

Detroit had a five-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday.

The Red Wings have four consecutive wins in the matchup.

Detroit Red Wings vs New York Islanders Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Right winger Patrick Kane is out with an upper body injury.

Defenseman Shai Buium is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Center Nate Danielson is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

New York Islanders

Defenseman Alexander Romanov is out with an upper body injury.

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov is on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

Defenseman Ethan Bear is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Left winger Pierre Engvall is on the injured reserve with a hip injury.

Detroit Red Wings vs New York Islanders Predictions and Picks

New York's teenage sensation Matthew Schaefer is tied with forward Bo Horvat atop the Isles' stat sheet, a feat unheard of for such a young rookie blue liner. But the Islanders are fed up with their goals against, making a coaching change in the midst of an ostensibly upbeat week. Sorokin's former netminders' coach Piero Greco has been replaced by Sergei Naumovs, the GK coach from their years at CSKA Moscow. Associated Press reports the Islanders' move and Sorokin's weak stats in autumn, including a worrisome “.873 save percentage,” which “ranks fourth-worst in the NHL.”

Dylan Larkin of the Red Wings is performing like he's in Milano-Cortina already. Detroit's dominating forward added an assist to go with a 12-point total through seven games. The Red Wings' main concern following a five-game streak is whether the defensemen are contributing enough to the attack. But if the Detroit blue line is due to score power-play goals, that's bad news for the Islanders.