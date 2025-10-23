5 Times Michigan Showed Michigan State Who’s Boss

The Michigan Wolverines celebrate with the Paul Bunyan trophy after a 49-0 win over the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The college football world is full of classic rivalries, many of them in-state. The rivalry between the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines is one of them, having brought on plenty of memorable moments for residents and alums in the Great Lakes State.

As a true blue-blood program, the Wolverines have achieved their fair share of blowout wins over the Spartans, which makes it less of a "rivalry" than a big brother-little brother situation. Michigan's five most notable victories over Michigan State are listed below.

Oct. 10, 1992: Ground Dominance

The lead-up to this game was remarkably similar to the next one on this list. The Spartans were a hapless squad, carrying a 1-3 record to the Big House. Meanwhile, Michigan looked like one of the best teams in the nation, entering the contest with a 3-0-1 record. The writing was on the wall for Michigan State fans, and the Wolverines took the opportunity to deliver a significant win in front of their home fans.

Three different players delivered a rushing touchdown, including legendary Michigan running back Tyrone Wheatley, who got in the end zone twice. The Spartans showed some life on offense, but they ultimately lost the matchup 35-10.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images Tyrone Wheatley (ballcarrier)

Oct. 8, 1994: Wheatley Goes Off

In another game in the Wheatley era, the Wolverines put on another show of rushing force. As is a theme that runs throughout this list, the Spartans were on the road for competition. The atmosphere of the Big House clearly had an impact on Michigan State, just as it did for almost every single other opponent who played in Ann Arbor. Things were a little more evenly matched in this game, while the Wolverines were only 3-1.

Those records, of course, did not end up mattering. Wheatley ripped off 153 rushing yards and two touchdowns and even added a receiving score. The Spartans put up a respectable 20 points, but Michigan's offense was unmatched, leading to a 40-20 final score, once again in favor of the Wolverines.

Nov. 4, 2002: An All-Around Beatdown

This game was one that most fans figured would end in a blowout. It was the 3-5 Spartans' turn to travel to Ann Arbor to face a 6-2 Michigan team that would ultimately finish ninth in the AP Poll at the 2002 season's end. Michigan State was terrible on both offense and defense, particularly on defense.

The Wolverines wasted no time in exploiting Michigan State's biggest weakness. Starting running back BJ Askew tore up the Spartans' front for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries, putting on one of the most remarkable performances from a running back in Michigan history. Quarterback John Navarre tossed another three touchdowns en route to a 49-3 walloping that saw Michigan State fail to come close to the end zone in this matchup.

Danny Moloshok/Getty Images Braylon Edwards of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the game on Nov. 2, 2002 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won 49-3.

Nov. 16, 2019: Bombs Away

This game looked a lot different than others on this list. The Wolverines were at home again, but did not dismantle the Spartans as they had traditionally done. Despite two future NFL running backs (Hassan Haskins and Zach Charbonnet) on the roster, Michigan decimated Michigan State through the air. Quarterback Shea Patterson tossed four touchdown passes to four different receivers, and the defense made a pair of interceptions. Despite a lack of rushing dominance, the Wolverines coasted to a 44-10 victory on the strength of their passing attack.

Oct. 23, 2023: A Historic Blowout

The only game on this list played in Lansing turned out to be the biggest blowout of the 21st century. The Wolverines were ranked second in the nation and arrived to face a 2-4 Michigan State team that did not enter the game with high hopes for victory.

Things quickly devolved into a one-sided beating. Michigan scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, and quarterback JJ McCarthy proceeded to throw a total of four scores. Cornerback Mike Sainristil added to the scoring with a pick-six, piling onto a Spartans team that seemingly could not do anything right. The final score was 49-0 in what has become one of the biggest rivalry beatdowns in recent college football memory.

Big Wins For Big Brother

It is hard to imagine this rivalry continuing in its current state. The Wolverines have been the better team for the vast majority of the last 25 years, delivering big win after big win. Meanwhile, the Spartans look like one of the worst big-name programs in college football, with no end in sight to turning around the program.