Sherrone Moore Explains How Wolverines Can Manage Emotions Of Rivalry Games On WCSX

Part of the challenge of winning a game over a top rival is keeping your emotions under control.

That's a point of emphasis for Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, who previewed Saturday's game against Michigan State in a new "Coffee With The Coach" interview with Jim O'Brien on 94.7 WCSX. The Wolverines are marching into enemy territory at Spartan Stadium, and will no doubt have extra motivation to come out with a win -- as they should. But they also can't let their emotions get the best of them, and Moore is making sure they will channel them the right way on the football field.

"You have to have that passion. This game is different," Moore said. "This game is different than a lot of the other games, this one and the last one of the year (against Ohio State). Those two mean everything, and this is the first one. We educate our players in the summertime every year, what this game is about. We'll have a team meeting [Wednesday] and we'll talk about the rivalry, the history of the rivalry, what it means to the state, what it means to the alumni, what it means to the people before us that have played this game. So, it means everything to us.

"But at the same time, you don't win the game with talking, you don't win the game with altercations, you don't win the game before and after the game, you win it during the game. So, our sole focus will be putting all our energy into everything we can do to win the game, from the clock hitting 60 to the clock hitting zero. All the other stuff, we can't have any of it. We're going to be super-diligent as a staff on making sure that guys understand that, but enjoying the moment, because it's a big-time game and a great atmosphere, so we'll be excited about it."