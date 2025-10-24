Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans: Odds, Spread, and Total

There was one silver lining in Michigan's bummer 31-13 loss at USC. It kept last weekend's Wolverines from looking ahead to Michigan State. Michigan played with focus in a 24-7 victory over the Washington Huskies to come into this weekend's rivalry game at 5-2, still alive in the Big Ten race.

Michigan will try for its sixth win against the Wolverines' archrival Michigan State Spartans inside Spartan Stadium this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST. Michigan State is a two-touchdown underdog on the spread.

Why such lopsided Las Vegas odds for a clash of bitter rivals? MSU has suffered a four-game losing skid after winning its first three games of the season. Michigan State ranks second-from-last in the Big Ten in team defense, without any ball-control aid from a stale running game that averages 3.7 yards per carry.

Spread

Wolverines -14.5 (-105)

Spartans +14.5 (-115)

Money line

Wolverines -650

Spartans +480

Total

Over 47.5 (-110)

Under 47.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans Betting Trends

Michigan has won three consecutive games over Michigan State.

Michigan remains only 4-12-1 ATS in the last 17 meetings.

Michigan State is 3-9 ATS across its last 12 games.

Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans Injury Reports

Michigan Wolverines

Wide receiver CJ Charleston is out with an undisclosed injury.

Offensive guard Andrew Babalola is out with a knee injury.

Running back Micah Ka'apana is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Marlin Klein is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Davis Warren is questionable with a knee injury.

Running back Justice Haynes is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Michigan State Spartans

Offensive guard Luka Vincic is out with an undisclosed injury.

Cornerback Isaiah Gash is out with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Jayden Savoury is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Brennan Parachek is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Alante Brown is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans Predictions and Picks

Michigan has won the Paul Bunyan Trophy three straight times since 2021. While the Wolverines scored blowout wins over the Spartans in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, last year's clash in Ann Arbor produced more drama. UM survived to win 2024's game 24-17 despite being outgained by more than 100 yards.

Robert Bondy of Spartans Wire implies that Michigan's biggest task will be pass protection, mentioning that UM offensive lineman Evan Link is “expected to miss multiple games,” a factor that could give MSU's defense an edge in the trenches. But in the same article, Bondy admits that the Michigan State pass rush is “struggling.” Michigan QB Bryce Underwood outclasses his counterpart Aidan Chiles, and Michigan's own rushers have a better shot to harass Chiles than MSU has of reaching Underwood's pocket.