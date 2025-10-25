Michigan Takes Down Michigan State In East Lansing For Latest Win

In a physical, ground-heavy bout, No. 25 Michigan (6-2 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) took care of its in-state rival Michigan State (3-5, 0-5) by a score of 31-20.

The Wolverines' running backs lead the way, with junior Justice Haynes rushing for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore Jordan Marshall tacking on 110 yards and a touchdown of his own. Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood wasn't asked to throw much, but either way, it wasn't his best game. He threw 8-for-17 for just 86 yards, but rushed for a touchdown.

The Michigan defense immediately made its presence felt, forcing and recovering a fumble on the third scrimmage play of the game. The Wolverines offense turned the free possession into points, but not as many as they wanted. Michigan earned a first-and-goal at the three yard line, but was forced to settle for a field goal and the early 3-0 lead.

After forcing the Spartans into two more three-and-outs, Michigan struck again. It utilized the run game for most of the drive, and Underwood finished it off with a 13-yard touchdown scamper to make the score 10-0 in the first quarter.

As the first quarter came to a close, Michigan was in total control. Michigan State had still not gained a first down, and the Wolverines gained 113 yards of offense to the Spartans' 14. Michigan's offense wasn't clicking like it was against Washington, but it did enough to earn a two-score lead after 15 minutes of play.

The Spartans found a rhythm to start the second quarter, however. Helped immensely by a 49-yard run from Michigan State running back Makhi Frazier, quarterback Aidan Chiles punched it in for the one-yard touchdown. Just like that, the Spartans had life, with the score at 10-7.

Things continued to go downhill for Michigan, as an errant snap snuffed out a third-and-1 opportunity. While the Spartans didn't get points on the next possession, the rhythm and momentum Michigan had in the first quarter had completely evaporated. Both teams traded punts from there, and the Wolverines entered halftime still up 10-7.

Michigan came out of the half looking like the first quarter version of itself. It put together a seven-play, 71-yard touchdown drive, in which Haynes gained 64 yards by himself. Fittingly, he also scored the touchdown to extend Michigan's lead to 17-7.

The Spartans offense also reverted to its first-quarter state, punting on its first two drives of the second half, and Michigan's offense continued to convert.

Once again, the Wolverines were ground-heavy. On just five plays, they gained 52 yards, capped off by a 14-yard touchdown rush from Haynes. Any semblance of momentum that Michigan State gained in the second quarter was quickly leaving the building, as its deficit reached three scores at 24-7.

But it's a rivalry game, and the Spartans weren't simply going to go quietly. A big 24-yard pitch-and-catch from Chiles to his star receiver Nick Marsh set Michigan State up at the half-yard line, then running back Brandon Tullis punched it in to bring the score back to 24-13 to start the fourth quarter.

With just under six minutes to play, Haynes fumbled the ball, and the Spartans recovered it near midfield. Still down two scores, Michigan State needed to get points, and quickly. But for the second drive in a row, the Wolverines forced a turnover on downs, giving Michigan a chance to drain the clock and put the game away for good.

But the Wolverines did more than just run the clock out. With under three minutes to play, Marshall broke off a 56-yard touchdown run make the score 31-13.