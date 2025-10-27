Cavaliers vs Pistons: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look for their third win in a row Monday, as they battle the Detroit Pistons in this Central Division matchup.

The Cavaliers are 2-1 and just beat the Milwaukee Bucks at home, 118-113. The Cavs had a good second quarter and outscored the Bucks 36-25. The scoring went away in the third quarter, but Cleveland was able to finish strong in the fourth. The Cavaliers shot 44% from the field, made 12 three-pointers, and made 28 free throws. Both teams had a lot of turnovers, and the Cavs' biggest lead was 18 points. Donovan Mitchell led the way on offense with 24 points.

The Pistons are 2-1 and just beat the Boston Celtics at home, 119-113. Detroit was down nine after the first quarter and then outscored Boston 70-48 in the second and third quarters. Field goal percentage was pretty even, and Detroit lost 15-9 on three-pointers made. The Pistons did well on free throws and won 32-18. Detroit out-rebounded the Celtics 55-38. The turnovers were a little high, but the points off turnovers were even. Cade Cunningham led the way on offense with 25 points.

Spread

Cavaliers -2.5 (-108)

Pistons +2.5 (+102)

Money line

Cavaliers -133

Pistons +129

Total

OVER 232.5 (-101)

UNDER 232.5 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cavaliers vs Pistons Betting Trends

Cleveland is 0-5 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in nine of Cleveland's last 13 games.

Cleveland is 12-1 SU in its last 13 games against Detroit.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Detroit's last 12 games against Cleveland.

The total has gone OVER in four of Detroit's last five games at home.

Cavaliers vs Pistons Injury Reports

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland, G - Out

Max Strus, G - Out

Detroit Pistons

Caris LeVert, G - Day-to-day

Marcus Sasser, G - Out

Jaden Ivey, G - Out

Cavaliers vs Pistons Predictions and Picks

Cleveland is currently 11th in points, 23rd in points allowed, and 17th in point differential. The Cavs All-Star point guard, Darius Garland, is out with a toe injury, but Sam Merrill has been a great fill-in player, and is averaging 20.5 points per game. Also, Lonzo Ball has been great off the bench for Cleveland. The Cavaliers' defense is built around good rim protection, but the interior defense has been a little inconsistent. On offense, Cleveland will look for a good first half of offense and pile up those free throws.

Detroit is currently 22nd in points, seventh in points allowed, and 15th in point differential. The Rockets are embracing a new type of lineup. This team's success has been linked to Cunningham's production as the team's leader in scoring and assists. He is great at being a playmaker for himself and his teammates. This skill set will be one of the keys to victory against the Cavaliers. Detroit could also have the rebounding advantage against Cleveland, and this will lead to more second-chance opportunities. Overall, the Pistons will look to get more threes, another solid scoring run, and limit turnovers.

Best Bet: Over