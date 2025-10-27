Michigan’s Run Game Powers Past Michigan State 31-20

Justice Haynes ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns as No. 25 Michigan beat Michigan State 31-20 in their heated rivalry game Saturday.

The Wolverines dominated with 262 rushing yards. Jordan Marshall added 110 yards and scored a touchdown, while Haynes delivered his strongest performance this season.

Michigan extended their winning streak to four games against their in-state rivals. The win improved their all-time record to 75 wins, 38 losses, and 5 ties in the series.

"They play physical and wear you down," said Coach Sherrone Moore to MGoBLue.com.

While only throwing for 127 yards, Michigan maintained control throughout. They stayed disciplined with just three penalties, while the Spartans struggled with 12 penalties for 105 yards.

Spartans QB Aidan Chiles had a tough day. "I'd give myself a D-minus. I was careless with the ball," he admitted to MGoBLue.com. His two turnovers ended their comeback chances.

The Paul Bunyan Trophy - a four-foot wooden statue awarded since 1945 - heads back to Ann Arbor. This rivalry game has always been played at one team's home field.

Michigan continues to own this rivalry. They've won 39 of 58 games since 1968, including their best stretch of 12 straight wins from 1938 to 1949.

The Spartans had found success recently with big upsets. Their Halloween win in 2020 and a classic 2021 matchup between undefeated top-ten teams showed how unpredictable this rivalry can be.