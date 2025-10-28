Ranking The Top 5 Free-Agent Signings In Lions History

The Detroit Lions have a history that predates the Super Bowl, having won four NFL Championship games between 1935 and 1957. However, after that 1957 season, they didn't win a playoff game until 1991.

Then, the Lions didn't win another playoff game until 2023. Detroit is the only franchise of the Super Bowl era and the National Football Conference that has not appeared in the big game. Due to this lack of success, the Lions have not always been a top-tier free agent spot, but they've made their share of impactful signings since the advent of unrestricted free agency in 1993. So, let's take a look at the top five best free agent signings in Lions history.

5. WR Golden Tate, 2014

Tate just had a Super Bowl-winning season with the Seattle Seahawks and decided to sign a five-year, $31 million deal with the Lions. He was basically the long-term replacement for the retiring Calvin Johnson. Right away, Tate did well and became a fan favorite.

His arrival was a big turning point for the Detroit offense. In his first four seasons with the team, he was consistently productive, logging at least 90 catches every season and surpassing 1,000 receiving yards three times. Tate had great hands and a solid ability to create yards after the catch, making him a nightmare for opposing tacklers.

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

His tenure was memorable because of his personality and clutch plays. Tate's energy on the field was picked up by teammates, and he was a critical piece to the Lions' 2014 and 2016 playoff appearances. He was ultimately traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, but remains one of the most productive free agents to ever join the Lions.

4. S Glover Quin, 2013

In the 2013 offseason, the Lions needed some stability in their secondary and signed Quin to a five-year deal. This move transformed him into a Pro Bowl-caliber playmaker and the leader of the defense. Quin impacted the team right away and it was long-lasting. He was an iron man type of player. starting all 96 possible regular-season games in Detroit.

Quin had a strong football IQ and was good at reading the plays in front of him. His best season was 2014, when he led the NFL with seven interceptions. This performance got him to the Pro Bowl and earned him a second team All-Pro distinction. Besides the great statistics, he was the leader of that defense. Quin was dependable and very important to the team's success in the mid-2010s.

3. LB Stephen Tulloch, 2011

After a bad stretch of football by the Lions, they went into the 2011 offseason looking to add another veteran talent to their defense. The signing of Tulloch was a key move for their rebuild. He was quite the tackler and brought a quick upgrade to the middle of the Lions D.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

In his first season with the team, Tulloch served as a defensive captain and vocal leader, and it helped bring the locker room together. He logged over 100 tackles in four of his five seasons in Detroit. These numbers showed how much he was a reliable and productive part of the defense. His grit and hard worked matched well with the city of Detroit.

2. K Matt Prater, 2014

In the early 2010s, Lions kickers were generally below-average. It took some searching to finally land on a solid field goal man. Then, midway through the 2014 season, Detroit landed on Prater. After a suspension with the Denver Broncos, he signed with the Lions.

Prater had a booming leg and solid composure in clutch moments. He slowly became the best long-range and most clutch kicker in franchise history. In seven seasons with the team, Prater connected on 84.4% of his field goals, including 38 from beyond 50 yards. The Lions lacked consistency for years on special teams play, but with Prater in the fold, the position became a strength of the team.

1. WR Marvin Jones Jr., 2016

The Lions needed a big-play threat on the outside for the post-Calvin Johnson era, and they landed on Jones. Detroit signed him from the Cincinnati Bengals, providing a vertical threat that kept the Lions passing attack opened up for quarterback Matthew Stafford. In his first stint with the team, he was a playmaker and a weapon on offense. In 2017, he posted his first career 1,000-yard season. Jones was great at catching the ball in contested situations and could stretch the field with ease.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

He had a brief departure from the Lions, but came back in 2023. In his five years in Detroit, Jones produced 4,296 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns. These statistics ranked him fourth in franchise history for receiving touchdowns.