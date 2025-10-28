Red Wings vs Blues Odds, Spread, and Total

After surrendering a four-goal lead in Detroit, the Blues look for revenge on home ice Tuesday night when they host the surging Red Wings at the Enterprise Center. Puck drop is set for 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

Detroit (6-3-0) scored six straight to beat the Blues 6–4 on Saturday, with defenseman Simon Edvinsson scoring twice and J.T. Compher adding a goal and an assist. The Red Wings have won six of their last eight and rank among the league's better special teams units, converting 21.4% of power plays and killing penalties at an 84% rate.

Cam Talbot (3-1-0, 2.98 GAA) and John Gibson (3-2-0, 3.46 GAA) have split early-season duties in net for the Red Wings, while Dylan Larkin leads the team with 13 points (six goals, seven assists).

St. Louis (3-5-1) has dropped four straight (0-3-1) and have a quick turnaround after Monday's 6–3 loss in Pittsburgh. Injuries to leading scorers Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours leave the Blues short-handed, and Jordan Binnington is expected back in net after allowing five goals in Saturday's loss to the Red Wings.

Spread

Red Wings -1.5 (+238)

Blues +1.5 (-263)

Money line

Red Wings -105

Blues -100

Total

Over 6 (-108)

Under 6 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Blues Betting Trends

The Red Wings are 6-3 against the spread but 1-2 on the road.

The Blues are 3-6 against the spread, 1-4 at home.

The Red Wings have lost 13 of their last 17 road games.

The total has gone over in 15 of the Blues' past 19 matchups.

The Red Wings are 2-4 SU in the last six matchups between these teams in St. Louis.

The Blues have won 16 of their last 20 at home.

Red Wings vs Blues Injury Reports

Red Wings

Patrick Kane, RW — Out (upper body).

Blues

Robert Thomas, C — Out (upper body).

Jake Neighbours, LW — Out (lower body).

Milan Lucic, LW — Out (lower body).

Red Wings vs Blues Predictions and Picks

"The Blues have been a mess defensively during this losing streak, and playing at home hasn't really helped them this season. The Red Wings just lit up the Blues for 6 goals a few days ago, and St. Louis is allowing an average of 5.25 goals in their last four games. The Red Wings have scored 6 goals in three of the last five games against the Blues overall. Hard to find confidence in the Blues given their current form. Give me the Red Wings." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

"I'm on the Red Wings here. I just don't like what I'm seeing from St. Louis up to this point coming into this game, as they've been struggling with consistency and have now allowed 6+ goals in three straight games. The Red Wings have been solid for the better part of the year, and I think that the Red Wings get the job done once again in this game. Give me Detroit here." — Chris Ruffolo, PickDawgz