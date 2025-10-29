Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Orlando Magic will look to break a three-game losing streak when they travel to face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Despite a fantastic offseason and insanely high expectations surrounding the team, Orlando has failed to capture a win since an opening night victory over the Miami Heat. The Pistons have played a difficult schedule so far, but have an even 2-2 record that they will try to improve upon here.

Unsurprisingly, it is not the defense that is letting the Magic down. Orlando has largely been solid at preventing opposing baskets, but the offense has been completely inept. The issue last season was a lack of three-point shooting, and that has carried over into the beginning of 2025, with the Magic shooting 28% from deep, the second-worst number in the NBA. Shooting guard Desmond Bane and forwards Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero will need to shoot much better if Orlando hopes to get back on a winning road.

Despite a 2-2 record, the Pistons have proven themselves to be solid on both ends of the floor. Guard Cade Cunningham leads the team in scoring with just over 20 points per game, and four other players also average double-digit points. Defensively, Ausar Thompson anchors a deep, switchable lineup that is built to give opponents like the Magic fits. The Pistons should put on a good show in a potential Eastern Conference playoff preview.

Spread

Magic -1 (-109)

Pistons +1 (-101)

Money line

Magic -110

Pistons +107

Totals

Over 225.5 (-105)

Under 225.5 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Magic vs Pistons Betting Trends

The Magic have not covered the spread in a single game this season.

The over is 2-2 in Orlando's games this year.

The Pistons are 2-2 ATS this season.

The Pistons are 1-1 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 2-1-1 in Detroit's games.

Magic vs Pistons Injury Reports

Orlando Magic

No injuries of note.

Detroit Pistons

Marcus Sasser, PG - Out.

Caris LeVert, SG - Out.

Ausar Thompson, SF - Day-to-Day.

Magic vs Pistons Prediction and Pick

It is a shock to see the Magic as such small underdogs in this game, but that is likely thanks to a couple of injuries to the Detroit roster. LeVert has only played one game, and the Pistons have managed perfectly well in his absence, leaving the real concern with Thompson. However, his injury is only an illness, so it is fair to expect him to play against an important conference opponent.