Detroit Red Wings vs Los Angeles Kings Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Red Wings will take a trip to the California coast to face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. The Red Wings are off to one of the hottest starts in the NHL, winning seven of their first 10 contests. The Kings have not had an illustrious beginning, going 5-6 with three losses in overtime.

While some teams rely more heavily on their offensive or defensive production, Detroit stands out as one of the most well-balanced squads in the league. The vast majority of their opponents have been held to three runs or fewer, and the offense, led by center Dylan Larkin, has consistently out-skated opponents en route to racking up goals. The Kings are far from the worst team in the NHL, but there is a clear gulf in talent and coaching between the two teams.

The strongest part of this Los Angeles team has been the defense. Only one opponent in the last five has scored more than three goals in a game, and that contest was an overtime barn-burner against the Nashville Predators. It does help that the Kings will play in front of their home fans, as the Red Wings have only gone 2-2 when playing on the road.

Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-198)

Kings -1.5 (+176)

Money line

Red Wings +131

Kings -139

Totals

Over 6 (-100)

Under 6 (-111)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Kings Betting Trends

The Red Wings are 7-3 ATS this year.

The Red Wings are 2-2 ATS when playing away from home.

The over is 5-5 in Detroit's games so far.

The Kings are 6-5 ATS this season.

The Kings are 1-2 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 6-5 ATS in Los Angeles's games.

Red Wings vs Kings Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane, RW - Out.

Shai Buium, D - Out.

Los Angeles Kings

Warren Foegele, LW - Out.

Kyle Burroughs, D - Out.

Red Wings vs Kings Prediction and Pick

Rod Pearson of Big Al's Sports Picks writes, "The current betting odds have the Kings listed as a favorite in this game according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Kings have looked good in their games this season with their 5-3-3 record overall, which has them right near the top of their division in the West. They haven't looked great on home ice this season with their 0-2-1 home record, but they will be looking to pick up their first home win of the year now that they are playing better.

"Meanwhile, the Red Wings have looked great in their games this season with their 7-3-0 record overall, which has them right near the top of their division in the East. They haven't been a great road team, though, with their 2-2-0 road record this year. They are off a 5-2 win over the Blues in their last one and they have been rolling lately, but they also beat up on a bad Blues team in their last 2 games. They have looked like a completely different team on the road at times, and this isn't going to be an easy road game for them.