5 Things To Watch For When Michigan Football Takes On Purdue

Under the lights of The Big House on Saturday night, No. 21 Michigan will take on a Purdue squad searching for its first conference win over the season.

In fact, the Boilermakers aren’t just searching for their first conference win of the season, they’re looking for their first since 2023. After going 1-11 overall and 0-9 in the Big Ten in 2024, Purdue is having a slightly improved, yet similarly bad year, sitting at 2-6 overall and 0-5 in the Big Ten.

On paper, the Wolverines should have no problem handling business against Purdue, but the Boilermakers have a history of pulling off massive upsets, even earning themselves the “Spoilermakers” nickname.

Here are five things to watch for when Michigan meets Purdue in Ann Arbor…

Underwood Bounceback

Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood struggled last Saturday despite the win over Michigan State, throwing 8-for-17 for just 86 yards. This upcoming matchup against Purdue, however, will give him a great opportunity to bounce back.

The Boilermakers have one of the worst pass defenses in the Big Ten, allowing 279 yards per game against conference opponents so far this year. Thus, Underwood should have ample opportunity to find a rhythm and get right back on track as a passer.

Purdue Is Turnover-Prone

One of Purdue’s biggest vices so far this season is its inability to consistently take care of the ball. The Boilermakers are averaging two turnovers per game, totaling 10 interceptions and six lost fumbles through eight games.

On the flip side, Michigan is quite good at forcing turnovers. The Wolverines have 11 interceptions and four fumble recoveries on the season. So, it’s Purdue’s weakness against one of Michigan’s strengths, which isn’t a great sign for the Boilermakers.

Purdue can’t afford to give up possessions against a team like Michigan, and if they do, the Boilermakers are in for a long night.

McCulley And Klein Can Get Back On Track

Two of Michigan’s top pass-catchers have been quiet recently, and Purdue’s shoddy pass defense gives them an opportunity to find a rhythm again. Graduate wide receiver Donaven McCulley and senior tight end Marlin Klein have both flashed their potential this season, but Michigan needs both of them to be consistently involved.

McCulley is still heavily involved in the offense, routinely leading the Wolverines in targets, but the production just hasn’t been there in recent weeks. Look for him to get even more involved against the Boilermakers.

Klein has battled injury all season after a breakout performance in Week 1, but even when he has been healthy, he hasn’t been involved much in the air attack. Saturday could be his best opportunity to find his footing again.

Purdue Can Put Up Points

Despite Purdue’s poor record this season, its offense has actually been a middle-of-the-pack producer this season. Against conference opponents, the Boilermakers rank seventh in the Big Ten for total yards gained per game at 383.2, just three yards behind the sixth-place Wolverines at 386.2.

Michigan’s defense has been very good recently, but Purdue’s offense isn’t a pushover, the Wolverines will still have to put together a solid performance to keep the Boilermakers at bay.

Can Michigan Do The Little Things Well?

At times this season, Michigan has struggled with the minutiae of the game. Whether it be missed tackles, special teams gaffes, or untimely turnovers, small mistakes can add up.