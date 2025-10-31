Detroit Red Wings vs Anaheim Ducks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Red Wings will continue their West Coast road trip with a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. The first leg of the cross-country journey went well, with the Red Wings knocking off the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in a shootout. The Ducks won their last game in similar fashion, outlasting the Florida Panthers in a shootout in their most impressive victory of the season.

Detroit has made its money by being one of the most well-balanced teams in the NHL. Through an early five-game win streak, the defense held every single opponent to three goals or fewer, including a massively impressive 2-1 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Offensively, center Dylan Larkin has been fantastic, leading the team with eight goals and 16 overall points, pacing a dynamic attack that can get goals from virtually anyone on the ice at any moment.

Balance has not been the name of the game for the Ducks. Anaheim has substituted that for an offense that seems unstoppable at times and completely toothless at others. A seven-goal performance against the Boston Bruins highlights how good the Ducks can be, especially when points leader Leo Carlsson plays up to his potential. However, Anaheim has endured stretches of slow, unimpressive offensive play, as shown by a couple of consecutive games in which the Ducks scored three total goals.

Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-232)

Ducks -1.5 (+218)

Money line

Red Wings +104

Ducks -110

Totals

Over 6 (-115)

Under 6 (+103)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Ducks Betting Trends

The Red Wings are 8-3 ATS this season.

The Red Wings are 3-2 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 6-5 in Detroit's games.

The Ducks are 4-5 ATS this year.

The Ducks are 0-2 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 5-4 in Anaheim's games.

Red Wings vs Ducks Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane, RW - Out.

Shai Buium, D - Out.

Anaheim Ducks

Mikael Granlund, C - Out.

Ryan Strome, C - Out.

Radko Gudas, D - Out.

Red Wings vs Ducks Prediction and Pick

David Racey of PickDawgz writes, "Anaheim comes into this matchup after winning three of their last four games, but they have allowed at least four goals in three of their last four. The Ducks are 1-1-0 at home this year, while the Red Wings are 2-2-0 on the road. Detroit has won two games in a row, but they are playing the Kings late on Thursday night, so they will be on the second night of a back-to-back here.