Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Wolverines: Odds, Spread, and Total

Bookmakers are not fooled by Purdue's final scores. That has led to a wide three-touchdown point spread for this Saturday's contest between the No. 21 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the visiting Boilermakers, set to kick off at 7 p.m. EST.

Purdue (2-6) has produced enough offense against the second strings of Big Ten contenders that the program looks like a live underdog at a glance. However, an examination of Purdue's outcomes against heavyweights Notre Dame, Illinois, and USC reveals that opponents have gotten out to comfortable leads, then let Purdue score in trash time.

Michigan is facing a team with a profoundly weak defense, and a sluggish offense to go with it. But will QB Bryce Underwood and the Wolverines be in a hangover after winning a fourth-straight battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy? Michigan let Michigan State hang around too long in the second 30:00 of last weekend's emotional tilt. If UM lets down late in this Saturday's game, Purdue will eagerly score its mop-up TDs.

Spread

Boilermakers +21.5 (-117)

Wolverines -21.5 (+104)

Money line

Boilermakers +1011

Wolverines -1329

Total

Over 49.5 (+100)

Under 49.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Wolverines Betting Trends

The Purdue Boilermakers have lost six consecutive games.

Michigan has not lost a game to Purdue since 2009.

The Wolverines are 4-1 ATS in the last five head-to-head matchups.

Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Wolverines Injury Reports

Purdue Boilermakers

Wide receiver Jalil Hall is out with a leg injury.

Wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Chauncey Magwood is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end George Burhenn is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Michigan Wolverines

Wide receiver CJ Charleston is out with an undisclosed injury.

Offensive guard Andrew Babalola is out with a knee injury.

Running back Micah Ka'apana is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Davis Warren is questionable with a knee injury.

Tight end Hogan Hansen is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Wolverines Predictions and Picks

Michigan's off-the-field distractions are comparable to the NBA's off-court distractions at this moment. In both cases, the onslaught is not impacting the players' performances nearly as much as expected. The Michigan Wolverines could even pull a "Miami Heat" and play inspired in response to the noise.

John Brice of Football Scoop reports that Michigan has surrendered its appeal to the NCAA in the sign-stealing case that may draw another suspension for head coach Sherrone Moore. But in the same post, Brice also touts the Wolverines as a threat to reach January: "Michigan …. concludes its regular season with a home contest against Ohio State (with) a chance to become a College Football Playoff participant and potential participant in the Big Ten Championship Game."