Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Wolverines: Odds, Spread, and Total
Bookmakers are not fooled by Purdue's final scores. That has led to a wide three-touchdown point spread for this Saturday's contest between the No. 21 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the visiting Boilermakers, set to kick off at 7 p.m. EST.
Purdue (2-6) has produced enough offense against the second strings of Big Ten contenders that the program looks like a live underdog at a glance. However, an examination of Purdue's outcomes against heavyweights Notre Dame, Illinois, and USC reveals that opponents have gotten out to comfortable leads, then let Purdue score in trash time.
Michigan is facing a team with a profoundly weak defense, and a sluggish offense to go with it. But will QB Bryce Underwood and the Wolverines be in a hangover after winning a fourth-straight battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy? Michigan let Michigan State hang around too long in the second 30:00 of last weekend's emotional tilt. If UM lets down late in this Saturday's game, Purdue will eagerly score its mop-up TDs.
Spread
- Boilermakers +21.5 (-117)
- Wolverines -21.5 (+104)
Money line
- Boilermakers +1011
- Wolverines -1329
Total
- Over 49.5 (+100)
- Under 49.5 (-117)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Wolverines Betting Trends
- The Purdue Boilermakers have lost six consecutive games.
- Michigan has not lost a game to Purdue since 2009.
- The Wolverines are 4-1 ATS in the last five head-to-head matchups.
Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Wolverines Injury Reports
Purdue Boilermakers
- Wide receiver Jalil Hall is out with a leg injury.
- Wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
- Wide receiver Chauncey Magwood is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
- Tight end George Burhenn is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
Michigan Wolverines
- Wide receiver CJ Charleston is out with an undisclosed injury.
- Offensive guard Andrew Babalola is out with a knee injury.
- Running back Micah Ka'apana is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
- Quarterback Davis Warren is questionable with a knee injury.
- Tight end Hogan Hansen is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Wolverines Predictions and Picks
Michigan's off-the-field distractions are comparable to the NBA's off-court distractions at this moment. In both cases, the onslaught is not impacting the players' performances nearly as much as expected. The Michigan Wolverines could even pull a "Miami Heat" and play inspired in response to the noise.
John Brice of Football Scoop reports that Michigan has surrendered its appeal to the NCAA in the sign-stealing case that may draw another suspension for head coach Sherrone Moore. But in the same post, Brice also touts the Wolverines as a threat to reach January: "Michigan …. concludes its regular season with a home contest against Ohio State (with) a chance to become a College Football Playoff participant and potential participant in the Big Ten Championship Game."
It's hard to pass up the high side of an Over/Under line that's based on Purdue's sleepy second halves, along with restraint on Michigan's offense near the end of last weekend's tense rivalry bout. With less pressure and a weaker opponent on home turf, expect the Wolverines' offense to flourish all night.