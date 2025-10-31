Vikings vs Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Minnesota Vikings look to end their two-game losing streak and tighten things up on both sides of the ball as they battle the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Vikings are 3-4 and are fourth in the NFC North Division. They just lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 37-10, on the road. Minnesota was down 21-3 at the half and the game was basically over. The Vikings lost in total yards, 419-164 and 207-34 in rushing yards. They were 1-for-1 in the red zone, but the red zone defense was 1-for-4 on stops. Minnesota only had the ball for 20 minutes, and they struggled on third downs. Justin Jefferson led the way on offense with seven catches for 74 yards.

The Lions are 5-2 and are second in the NFC North Division. They just beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-9 at home. Detroit scored in every quarter and put the game away in the third quarter. The Lions won in total yards from 379-251 and 164-41 in rushing yards. Both teams turned the ball over twice, and time of possession was pretty even. The Lions were 1-for-2 in the red zone, and the red zone defense was 1-for-1. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way on offense with 17 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Spread

Vikings +8.5 (-104)

Lions -8.5 (+100)

Money line

Vikings +400

Lions -456

Total

OVER 48.5 (+100)

UNDER 48.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Vikings vs Lions Betting Trends

Minnesota is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Minnesota's last five games.

Minnesota is 12-6 SU in its last 18 games.

Detroit is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

Detroit is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Detroit's last seven games against Minnesota.

Vikings vs Lions Injury Reports

Minnesota Vikings

Brian O'Neill, OT - Questionable

Isaiah Rodgers, CB - Questionable

Jonathan Greenard, LB - Questionable

Josh Oliver, TE - Doubtful

C.J. Ham, FB - Questionable

Carson Wentz, QB - Injured reserve

Jeff Okudah, CB - Questionable

Ryan Kelly, C - Injured reserve

Gabriel Murphy, LB - Questionable

Ty Chandler, RB - Injured reserve

Gavin Bartholomew, TE - Out

Zeke Correll, C - Injured reserve

Rondale Moore, WR - Injured reserve

Matt Nelson, OT - Injured reserve

Detroit Lions

Craig Reynolds, RB - Questionable

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out

Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable

Al-Quadin Muhammad, LB - Questionable

Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable

Marcus Davenport, DE - Injured reserve

Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable

Avonte Maddox, CB - Questionable

Daniel Thomas, S - Injured reserve

Zach Cunningham, LB - Injured reserve

Miles Frazier, G - Out

Josh Paschal, DE - Out

Giovanni Manu, OT - Injured reserve

Khalil Dorsey, CB - Injured reserve

D.J. Reed, CB - Injured reserve

Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve

Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve

Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve

Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve

Justin Herron, OT - Injured reserve

Kenny Yeboah, TE - Injured reserve

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve

Dan Jackson, S - Injured reserve

Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out

Vikings vs Lions Predictions and Picks

Minnesota is currently ranked 20th in passing yards, 26th in rushing yards, 18th in points scored, and 19th in points against. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be making his first start since his Week 2 injury. Detroit has an aggressive defense and could be trouble for an inexperienced quarterback. On the defensive side of things, the Vikings have been vulnerable to giving up big plays. Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the game and will do his best to make some big plays of his own. Having McCarthy back may create a small reset for the team on offense, but the defense is still trending down.

Detroit is ranked 12th in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, third in points scored, and 11th in points allowed. The Lions are heavily favored and 3-0 at home, and all of those wins were by double digits. Detroit has a great ground game featuring running backs Gibbs and David Montgomery. The Lions' offense is a constant threat, and the Vikings have a below average rushing defense. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been successful in his career against Minnesota and is tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions.

Best Bet: Lions Spread