Vikings vs Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Minnesota Vikings look to end their two-game losing streak and tighten things up on both sides of the ball as they battle the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The Vikings are 3-4 and are fourth in the NFC North Division. They just lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 37-10, on the road. Minnesota was down 21-3 at the half and the game was basically over. The Vikings lost in total yards, 419-164 and 207-34 in rushing yards. They were 1-for-1 in the red zone, but the red zone defense was 1-for-4 on stops. Minnesota only had the ball for 20 minutes, and they struggled on third downs. Justin Jefferson led the way on offense with seven catches for 74 yards.
The Lions are 5-2 and are second in the NFC North Division. They just beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-9 at home. Detroit scored in every quarter and put the game away in the third quarter. The Lions won in total yards from 379-251 and 164-41 in rushing yards. Both teams turned the ball over twice, and time of possession was pretty even. The Lions were 1-for-2 in the red zone, and the red zone defense was 1-for-1. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way on offense with 17 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Spread
- Vikings +8.5 (-104)
- Lions -8.5 (+100)
Money line
- Vikings +400
- Lions -456
Total
- OVER 48.5 (+100)
- UNDER 48.5 (-117)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Vikings vs Lions Betting Trends
- Minnesota is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of Minnesota's last five games.
- Minnesota is 12-6 SU in its last 18 games.
- Detroit is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.
- Detroit is 5-1 SU in its last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in six of Detroit's last seven games against Minnesota.
Vikings vs Lions Injury Reports
Minnesota Vikings
- Brian O'Neill, OT - Questionable
- Isaiah Rodgers, CB - Questionable
- Jonathan Greenard, LB - Questionable
- Josh Oliver, TE - Doubtful
- C.J. Ham, FB - Questionable
- Carson Wentz, QB - Injured reserve
- Jeff Okudah, CB - Questionable
- Ryan Kelly, C - Injured reserve
- Gabriel Murphy, LB - Questionable
- Ty Chandler, RB - Injured reserve
- Gavin Bartholomew, TE - Out
- Zeke Correll, C - Injured reserve
- Rondale Moore, WR - Injured reserve
- Matt Nelson, OT - Injured reserve
Detroit Lions
- Craig Reynolds, RB - Questionable
- Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out
- Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable
- Al-Quadin Muhammad, LB - Questionable
- Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable
- Marcus Davenport, DE - Injured reserve
- Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable
- Avonte Maddox, CB - Questionable
- Daniel Thomas, S - Injured reserve
- Zach Cunningham, LB - Injured reserve
- Miles Frazier, G - Out
- Josh Paschal, DE - Out
- Giovanni Manu, OT - Injured reserve
- Khalil Dorsey, CB - Injured reserve
- D.J. Reed, CB - Injured reserve
- Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve
- Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve
- Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve
- Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve
- Justin Herron, OT - Injured reserve
- Kenny Yeboah, TE - Injured reserve
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve
- Dan Jackson, S - Injured reserve
- Levi Onwuzurike, DE - Out
Vikings vs Lions Predictions and Picks
Minnesota is currently ranked 20th in passing yards, 26th in rushing yards, 18th in points scored, and 19th in points against. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be making his first start since his Week 2 injury. Detroit has an aggressive defense and could be trouble for an inexperienced quarterback. On the defensive side of things, the Vikings have been vulnerable to giving up big plays. Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the game and will do his best to make some big plays of his own. Having McCarthy back may create a small reset for the team on offense, but the defense is still trending down.
Detroit is ranked 12th in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, third in points scored, and 11th in points allowed. The Lions are heavily favored and 3-0 at home, and all of those wins were by double digits. Detroit has a great ground game featuring running backs Gibbs and David Montgomery. The Lions' offense is a constant threat, and the Vikings have a below average rushing defense. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been successful in his career against Minnesota and is tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions.
Best Bet: Lions Spread
Detroit is dominant at home and the offense stacks up the numbers with ease. Jared Goff is having an excellent season, with a 74.3% completion percentage and 15 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions. They also just had their best defensive game of the season, so the defense is trending up. The Vikings' offense has been inconsistent and has struggled to beat above-average teams.