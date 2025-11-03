Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Pistons are gambling favorites to break a nine-game losing streak to the host Memphis Grizzlies when the squads meet inside FedExForum this Monday night at 8 p.m. EST.

Could an NBA matchup's head-to-head trend line be any more deceiving? Detroit has not scored a regular-season win against Memphis in quite a while, even as the teams' playoff records cast Motor City as a new Eastern Conference contender while ranking Tennessee's team deep within the pack.

Make no mistake, Memphis still has a bead on winning the game and setting a 10-game mark against Detroit. The high-scoring Grizzlies are only 3-3 on the season compared to the Pistons' 4-2 record. However, their record in home games already includes an impressive 128-103 win over Indiana.

Spread

Pistons -4 (-109)

Grizzlies +4 (-100)

Money line

Pistons -170

Grizzlies +160

Total

Over 236 (-102)

Under 236 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Trends

Memphis holds a nine-game regular season win streak against Detroit.

The Memphis Grizzlies are 2-2 at home this season counting the NBA Cup.

Detroit has averaged 119 points over its last four regular-season road games.

Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Guard Jaden Ivey is out at least four weeks following treatment for a right knee injury.

Guard Marcus Sasser is doubtful with a hip injury.

Forward Tobias Harris is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

Memphis Grizzlies

Center Zach Edey remains out following left ankle surgery.

Forward Brandon Clarke remains out following a procedure for knee synovitis.

Guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is out until at least January for a left big toe injury.

Guard Ty Jerome is out at least two more weeks with a calf injury.

Detroit Pistons vs Memphis Grizzlies Predictions and Picks

Detroit's 122-110 victory over Dallas on Saturday didn't go to overtime, but the Pistons had to work overtime to win it. The Dallas Mavericks held an early fourth-quarter lead before Detroit ran away with a 35-17 final frame. Center Jalen Duren needed less than 30 minutes on the court to lead the scoresheet with 33 points, adding 10 rebounds for a double-double. Point guard Cade Cunningham's own double-double came with a massive 18 assists. The Pistons finished with a solid 49.5% from the field.

Memphis guard Ja Morant is coming off a one-game suspension from the Grizzlies, having slammed his coaching staff after Friday's defeat to the LA Lakers in the 2025 NBA Cup. Morant replied, "Go ask the coaches … (they) don't play me," when asked about a game in which he played only scant minutes and produced only eight points, as related by Andrew Crane of the New York Post. Luckily for Morant, and unluckily for the Pistons, the suspension landed on Memphis' road trip to Toronto on Sunday. He's eligible and well rested for this Monday night's tip off.