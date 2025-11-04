Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights Odds, Spread, and Totals
Tuesday night’s NHL slate will feature a matchup between two of the best teams in the league when the Detroit Red Wings face off with the Vegas Golden Knights. The…
Tuesday night's NHL slate will feature a matchup between two of the best teams in the league when the Detroit Red Wings face off with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Red Wings have been one of the most well-balanced teams in hockey, seamlessly pivoting from a grinding defense to a dynamic offense on a consistent basis. The Golden Knights have been a bit streakier, but they contain every bit of the talent necessary to hang around with Detroit.
The Red Wings enter this game with a 9-4 record, one of the best marks in the NHL. The aforementioned balance has allowed them to outlast opponents through three periods, but there have been some reasons for concern. Detroit's losses have come against mediocre teams like the Anaheim Ducks and the Buffalo Sabres, and they have also been unusually clutch in overtime and shootout situations, winning all three of their games that reached those stages. Sustaining such success throughout the season is usually a tough ask, but if there is any team that is capable of it, it is the Red Wings.
There have also been ample reasons for concerns for the Golden Knights, mainly revolving around the inconsistency seen in both the team's offense and defense. In one specific seven-game span, the offense managed to put up four or more goals in four games but was held to one or less in the other three contests. The Knights will have to put up one of their better showings to keep pace with Detroit on Tuesday.
Spread
- Red Wings +1.5 (-154)
- Golden Knights -1.5 (+139)
Money line
- Red Wings +166
- Golden Knights -174
Totals
- Over 6 (-110)
- Under 6 (-100)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Red Wings vs Golden Knights Betting Trends
- The Red Wings are 8-5 ATS this season.
- The Red Wings are 3-4 ATS when playing on the road.
- The over is 7-6 in Detroit's games.
- The Golden Knights are 5-6 ATS this year.
- The Golden Knights are 2-3 at home.
- The over is 6-5 in Vegas's games.
Red Wings vs Golden Knights Injury Reports
Detroit Red Wings
- Patrick Kane, RW - Out.
- Shai Buium, D - Out.
Vegas Golden Knights
- Colton Sissons, C - Out.
- Mark Stone, RW - Out.
- Alex Pietrangelo, D - Out.
- Adin Hill, G - Out.
- Carter Hart, G - Out.
Red Wings vs Golden Knights Prediction and Pick
Rod Pearson of Big Al's Sports Picks writes, "The Golden Knights have the talent to be one of the best teams in the NHL, too, so they will be looking to bounce back on home ice here. They are also more rested with that loss to the Avalanche being on Friday night, so look for the Golden Knights to bring their best effort at home to bounce back against a tired Red Wings team near the end of their road trip. The best way to place a bet here is on the Golden Knights to win this game and on the puck line."