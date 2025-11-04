Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights Odds, Spread, and Totals

Tuesday night's NHL slate will feature a matchup between two of the best teams in the league when the Detroit Red Wings face off with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Red Wings have been one of the most well-balanced teams in hockey, seamlessly pivoting from a grinding defense to a dynamic offense on a consistent basis. The Golden Knights have been a bit streakier, but they contain every bit of the talent necessary to hang around with Detroit.

The Red Wings enter this game with a 9-4 record, one of the best marks in the NHL. The aforementioned balance has allowed them to outlast opponents through three periods, but there have been some reasons for concern. Detroit's losses have come against mediocre teams like the Anaheim Ducks and the Buffalo Sabres, and they have also been unusually clutch in overtime and shootout situations, winning all three of their games that reached those stages. Sustaining such success throughout the season is usually a tough ask, but if there is any team that is capable of it, it is the Red Wings.

There have also been ample reasons for concerns for the Golden Knights, mainly revolving around the inconsistency seen in both the team's offense and defense. In one specific seven-game span, the offense managed to put up four or more goals in four games but was held to one or less in the other three contests. The Knights will have to put up one of their better showings to keep pace with Detroit on Tuesday.

Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-154)

Golden Knights -1.5 (+139)

Money line

Red Wings +166

Golden Knights -174

Totals

Over 6 (-110)

Under 6 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Betting Trends

The Red Wings are 8-5 ATS this season.

The Red Wings are 3-4 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 7-6 in Detroit's games.

The Golden Knights are 5-6 ATS this year.

The Golden Knights are 2-3 at home.

The over is 6-5 in Vegas's games.

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane, RW - Out.

Shai Buium, D - Out.

Vegas Golden Knights

Colton Sissons, C - Out.

Mark Stone, RW - Out.

Alex Pietrangelo, D - Out.

Adin Hill, G - Out.

Carter Hart, G - Out.

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Prediction and Pick