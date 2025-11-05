Jazz vs Pistons: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Utah Jazz look to make it two wins in a row and get another good defensive effort as they battle the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

The Jazz are 3-4 and are fifth in the Northwest Division. They just beat the Boston Celtics 105-103 on the road. It was a low-scoring first half. Utah outscored Boston by 12 in the third quarter and went back and forth in the fourth. The Jazz shot 45% from the field and lost on made threes 11-9. They did well in rebounds and won that 55-36. Utah turned the ball over 19 times, but the points off turnovers didn't hurt them too much. Keyonte George led the way on offense with 31 points and the Jazz had four players in double figures.

The Pistons are 5-2 and second in the Central Division. They have won three games in a row and just beat the Memphis Grizzlies 114-106 on the road. Detroit led by 10 at the half and played an even second half. The Pistons shot 50% from the field and held the Grizzlies to 40%. They lost in made threes 14-10 and rebounded 49-43. Points off turnovers were huge in this game. Detroit had a 33-8 advantage in points off turnovers. They dominated in points in the paint 58-30 and their largest lead was 21 points. Cade Cunningham led the way on offense with 33 points and the Pistons had five players in double figures.

Spread

Jazz +10 (-105)

Pistons -10 (-105)

Money line

Jazz +381

Pistons -399

Total

OVER 230.5 (-105)

UNDER 230.5 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Jazz vs Pistons Betting Trends

Utah is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Utah's last six games.

Utah is 4-15 SU in its last 19 games.

Detroit is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

Detroit is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last six games against Utah.

Jazz vs Pistons Injury Reports

Utah Jazz

Walker Kessler, C - Out

Georges Niang, F - Out

Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris, F - Out

Marcus Sasser, G - Out

Jaden Ivey, G - Out

Jazz vs Pistons Predictions and Picks

Utah is currently 20th in points, 21st in points allowed, and 22nd in point differential. Lauri Markkanen leads the team in points per game. The Jazz just ended a three-game losing streak and that win was their first road win of the season. Utah is now 1-3 on the road and the offense and defense are trending down. The road games have either been close games or blowout ones. Utah just had a solid defensive game and this game will come down to how much they can handle Cunningham. Even if the defense is there, will the offense be able to keep up with the Pistons' scoring depth?

Detroit is currently 19th in points, seventh in points allowed, and tied for ninth in point differential. Cunningham leads the team in points per game and assists. The Pistons have a good defense going for them and are allowing 112.4 points per game. Cunningham is almost averaging a double-double per game, and they have a solid young core going with Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson. The defense will be challenged by Markkanen and will try to limit his scoring as much as possible. Two of their last three wins have been by double digits.

Best Bet: Pistons Spread