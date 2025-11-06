Where Do the Red Wings Rank Among the Original Six Teams?

It's impossible to tell the history of the NHL without the era of the "Original Six" teams: the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, and Detroit Red Wings. These were the only teams in the league from 1942-43 until the expansion of the 1967-68 season. Now, all of these franchises have had short or long moments of glory, and that is one factor that goes into ranking these six teams.

A lot of people might put Montreal and Toronto in the top two spots because of Stanley Cup title wins. However, the Red Wings bring titles, sustained dominance, and legendary players. Let's take a closer look at where the Red Wings rank among all the Original Six.

Stanley Cup Wins

The most important measure of success among these teams is, of course, Stanley Cup victories.

are in second with 13 titles, but they haven't won the Cup since 1967. That has taken a toll on their legacy. In the 21st century, especially, they are better known for their playoff failures, rather than their successes. The Red Wings are in third with 11 titles and in first place among all U.S. teams. This club has also enjoyed several different decades of success, with multiple league legends leading their own eras.

and both have six titles, but the majority of their wins came outside the Original Six era. These two teams even clashed in an all-Original Six Stanley Cup Final in 2013, with Chicago coming out on top in six games. The Rangers are in last place with four titles and only won twice between 1940 and 1994.

Eras of Dominance

When looking past the Stanley Cup wins, the Red Wings are the best team when considering the longevity of success.

Detroit was one of the most dominant teams of the 1950s. Those teams featured some of the best players in the history of the game, namely forwards Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay, and goaltender Terry Sawchuk. From 1949-1954, the Red Wings finished first in the regular season for six straight seasons. During that run of success, they hoisted the Cup four times. This era is a huge example of Detroit's top-tier legacy across the hockey world.

However, this team did experience a bit of a decline in the 1970s and 1980s, before returning to greatness in the 1990s.

Led by the elite Steve Yzerman, "The Russian Five," and Norris Trophy-caliber defensemen, the Red Wings surged back to prominence at the turn of the century. The Russian Five consisted of Sergei Fedorov, Igor Larionov, Viacheslav Fetisov, Vyacheslav Kozlov, and Vladimir Konstantinov. This collection of All-Stars and future Hall of Famers won back-to-back Stanley Cups in the 1997 and 1998, ending a 42-year drought with authority. Their success continued into the 2000s, when Detroit won two more championships in 2002 and 2008. This extended run of elite hockey made the Red Wings a modern dynasty of the league.

Iconic Players and Legacy

Detroit's all-time roster features some of the very best players in league history, well-respected athletes, and influential figures in the sport...

: The face of the franchise for two decades, known simply as "The Captain." He revived the team, performed in the clutch, and led his locker room as well as anyone in the league. Nicklas Lidstrom: This Swedish defenseman is one of the most talented and accomplished defenders in NHL history. During his long career, Lidstrom won seven Norris trophies. Only Bobby Orr (8) won more.

Having these players around really anchored the Red Wings' legacy and put them near the top od the Original Six teams. Montreal has more Cups, and can definitely match them in legendary players, but these Red Wing players stretched out their success for decades.

Final Rankings

Looking back at all these factors, the Red Wings sit strongly in the No. 2 spot among the Original Six.

Canadiens: This is mostly because of their championships and early dynasties, which set the standard for the rest of the league to reach. Their 24 Stanley Cup championships may never be touched again, despite winning none over a 30-year stretch from 1994-2024. Red Wings: They have 11 titles, a lot of great eras, hockey icons, and the most consistent success from the Original Six era to the modern era. No team in the 21st century has matched the level reached by the Red Wings of the late-'90s and 2000s. Maple Leafs: The Leafs have 13 titles, and despite icing a lot of good teams, they haven't won the Cup since 1967 and haven't even made the Conference Finals since 2002. Blackhawks: They have a slight edge over the Bruins because Chicago's titles are more evenly spread out in history, and they experienced a dynasty in the 2010s. Bruins: They have six titles, some legendary players, and consistent success through the modern era. Rangers: They have four titles, along with a large market and fan base, but are just too up and down with producing good teams.

Detroit holds a special place in overall hockey history, regardless of where they rank. The franchise is very powerful and respected for its history of Stanley Cup-level success and iconic players.