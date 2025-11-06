Sherrone Moore Notes Area Of Improvement For Wolverines Offense On WCSX

Sherrone Moore was particularly happy with how his Michigan Wolverines defense tackled in their most recent win over Purdue, showing much improvement since a tough loss to USC. As for the offense, well, they've got a critical area where now they need to improve.

"Offensively, we've just got to finish drives in the red zone," said Moore, as part of his newest "Coffee With The Coach" interview, this week with Scott Randall at 94.7 WCSX. "That's the biggest takeaway, because you have [398] yards of offense, 200-something yards on the ground, and that's our third game doing that."

The Wolverines did pound two football into the end zone from within the 20-yard line against the Boilermakers, on Jordan Marshall's 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and his 9-yard score in the third. But Bryce Underwood's second-quarter interception, which happened on a play starting at the Purdue 19, must stick out in his mind. It's why 21 points may feel underwhelming for a team that netted nearly 400 yards of total offense.

The head coach believes the red zone issues could be due in part to inexperience, which could mean that natural improvement will come with time.

"So, I think we have a physical football team, I think we have a tough football team, but we're also really young," Moore said. "I think we are the youngest team in the Big Ten, and to be where we're at right now, with a chance to finish the season where we think we need to be, it's crucial, and it's awesome, but sometimes it gives you a heart attack at the same time. But it's fun. We got great kids, great staff, and we're just working to get better every single day."